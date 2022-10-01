FIFA 23 Ultimate Team OTW Sergino Dest objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

The Ones to Watch promo is well and truly underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and as the first promo of the game cycle, it has garnered a lot of hype in the community. Fans are eager to find out about the new players being released in objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and Sergino Dest is the latest entry in the list of special cards included in the OTW event.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Ones to Watch have arrived in The signings of the summer are ready to make their markOnes to Watch have arrived in #FUT in #FIFA23 , dynamic Special Player Items that have the potential to upgrade based on real-world performances: x.ea.com/74748 The signings of the summer are ready to make their mark 🎯😎Ones to Watch have arrived in #FUT in #FIFA23, dynamic Special Player Items that have the potential to upgrade based on real-world performances: x.ea.com/74748 https://t.co/sQDt2B9U62

The youngster made a high-profile move from Ajax to Barcelona a few years ago, but his stint in La Liga didn't go as he would have hoped. However, with his latest transfer to reigning Serie A champions AC Milan, the right-back is showing promising signs for the future.

Sergino Dest has received a special OTW version in FIFA 23 to celebrate his transfer from FC Barcelona to AC Milan

Sergino Dest is the second special OTW card to be released as an objective in FIFA 23 after OTW Richarlison. While the objective of unlocking Richarlison is present in an online game mode, fans can unlock OTW Sergino Dest in Squad Battles, which is an offline game mode.

How to unlock OTW Sergino Dest in FIFA 23

These are the requirements that players need to fulfill in order to unlock this special OTW card:

San Siro Embrace : Assist a goal with a through ball in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist a goal with a through ball in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Serie A Impact : Score eight goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score eight goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Star Speed : Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having atleast three players with minimum 80 PAC in starting lineup.

: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having atleast three players with minimum 80 PAC in starting lineup. Top Performance: Win five Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having minimum three La Liga players and minimum three Serie A players in starting lineup.

The objective can be completed in both Squad Battles and Rivals, making it more accessible for newcomers who are not comfortable competing in Friendly modes against other users while completing these tasks.

Is OTW Sergino Dest a good card?

Sergino Dest has a remarkable card in FIFA 23, despite being rated only 77 overall. He has impressive pace, passing, and dribbling stats for a defender, along with decent defensive attributes. His OTW card is extremely appealing as AC Milan is bound to get the wins required to give him the Wins to Watch upgrade, and USA will likely be able to secure a win in the World Cup as well.

Riggers @UniqueRiggers If Dest can get both Win Upgrades his OTW Card may look like this by the end of November #Fifa23 If Dest can get both Win Upgrades his OTW Card may look like this by the end of November #Fifa23 https://t.co/ObLh1mbock

With the card possibly receiving two upgrades by November, this special OTW version has the potential to be amongst the best defenders in the game, especially in Serie A. Being an AC Milan player, he also offers links to the likes of Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Fikayo Tomori, and Rafael Leao.

Most effecient method to complete OTW Sergino Dest objective in FIFA 23

While experienced FUT players might be comfortable playing against opponents in online gameplay to complete these tasks, the wise decision would be to attempt the objective in Squad Battles against AI. Fans can even partner up with friends to grind their objectives in co-op gameplay so that they can be entertained and complete the tasks simultaneously.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far