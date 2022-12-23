EA Sports have surprised the FUT community by releasing the latest Out of Position SBC in FIFA 23, with Jordi Osei-Tutu receiving a special card. While this is a surprising revelation, the developers did inform fans during the Out of Position promo that these SBCs will be a reoccurring feature in Ultimate Team for the remainder of the game cycle.

Out of Position was a rather creative promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering many squad-building options by attributing unusual positions to footballers. It was a massive success for EA, and the concept has returned to FUT with the latest Osei Tutu SBC.

Jordi Osei Tutu has received an impressive Out of Position card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jordi Osei Tutu has an original in-game position as a right-winger in FIFA 23, but with this latest Out of Position SBC, his card has been allotted a wide variety of positions. He can be deployed as a left-midfielder, left-winger, left-back, and central defensive midfielder, making him one of the most versatile footballers in the game.

The English attacker plays for VFL Bochum in Bundesliga and is one of the most promising young athletes in the league. He primarily plays on the right wing, making his Out of Position card even more varied. He has also received a preferred foot change to accommodate his position switch to the left flank.

What does Out of Position Osei Tutu look like in-game?

Boosted from 66 to 87, Osei Tutu has received a significant increase in his overall rating and in-game attributes with this latest special variant. He possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 84

Defending: 77

Passing: 85

Physical: 79

In addition to these versatile and well-rounded stats, he has also received a weak foot upgrade from three-star to four-star, making him even more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be completed to obtain the card. These are the specific stipulations of the SBC:

Bundesliga Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of 84-rated cards. This phenomenon is due to the latest Campaign Player Pick SBC.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Osei Tutu possesses the attributes to be an incredibly versatile player in FIFA 23. He can play in several offensive and defensive positions, making him a valuable squad-building asset.

With an estimated cost of 45,000 coins, he has been priced reasonably and will prove to be a valuable addition to any Bundesliga squad in Ultimate Team. He can even be used to switch in-game with cards like Showdown Acuna and Joao Cancelo, who are more suited to a midfield role in the current meta.

