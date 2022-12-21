EA Sports have released a brand new World Cup Campaign Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23, encapsulating all tournament-themed promo into one SBC pick. The World Cup festivities in Ultimate Team featured several exciting events consisting of some of the most coveted and overpowered cards in the game.

With this Player Pick SBC, fans can test their luck at obtaining one of these elusive cards.

With Winter Wildcards approaching, this Player Pick SBC is a fantastic way to conclude the celebrations of the most iconic tournament in the world of football, which ended with Argentina emerging as the victors.

EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding the event by releasing this SBC, allowing fans to add a World Cup-themed card to their squad.

The World Cup Campaign Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The release of the SBC comes at a rather unusual time. The content drop was delayed by an hour or so, causing fans to believe that EA Sports had released no SBCs or objectives.

Despite this irregularity, the SBC has garnered a significant amount of hype amongst FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans who are curious to see the best possible cards available in this Player Pick.

The World Cup was celebrated in grand fashion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with promos such as Path to Glory, World Cup Stories, Road to the World Cup, World Cup Phenoms, and World Cup Team of the Tournament. These promos feature some of the most overpowered cards in the game, all of which are available in this SBC Player Pick.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements that must be met to complete the SBC:

83-rated squad

Players with minimum OVR of 84: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Players with minimum OVR of 86: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Which are the best cards available in this SBC?

These are the best FIFA 23 promo cards available in the World Cup Campaign Player Pick SBC:

Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Tournament and Road to the World Cup)

Lionel Messi (Team of the Tournament)

Virgil van Dijk (World Cup Stories)

Rafael Leao (World Cup Phenoms)

Christopher Nkunku (Path to Glory)

Alejandro Gomez (Path to Gomez)

Vinicius Junior (Path to Glory)

Jude Bellingham (World Cup Phenoms)

Marcus Rashford (World Cup Stories)

Eder Militao (World Cup Phenoms)

Antoine Griezmann (Path to Glory)

While these are the most sought-after and expensive cards available in the SBC pack, several others are overpowered and desirable in their own right.

Is the SBC worth completing?

With an estimated cost of around 55,000 FUT coins, this SBC is absolutely worth investing your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team assets into. Many cards exceed this cost threshold, and lucky gamers might even get their hands on one of the cards mentioned above.

