FIFA 23 Ultimate Team POTM Taylor Booth SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Eredivisie Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 after Taylor Booth won the award for the month of November. With the World Cup in full swing, club football came to an abrupt halt and didn't see much action that month. However, the Utrecht midfielder was the standout performer in the Dutch league in the few games that did take place and secured the POTM title.

Player of the Month SBCs are an excellent way for EA to deliver regular content in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. They not only enable gamers to obtain boosted versions of footballers but also acknowledge their performances and contributions to their club sides during the month.

Taylor Booth has won the latest Eredivisie POTM award in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

What does the POTM card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Taylor Booth has received a special POTM version of his usual position as a central midfielder, which has the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 80

Defending: 70

Passing: 83

Physicality: 70

He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, which meets the standard for most viable midfielders in the current meta of the game.

How to complete SBC

The Taylor Booth POTM SBC requires a single squad that must be submitted to obtain the card and features a couple of rather simple conditions. These are the specific requirements for the SBC:

Players with minimum OVR of 84: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 12,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the inflated prices of 83 and 84-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the POTM Taylor Booth SBC?

While the card itself is nothing special, it is still viable in-game and possesses some impressive attributes as well. Booth's versatility in real life has translated over to the virtual pitch with this SBC card, and he will prove to be a usable box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23.

With an expected cost of around 12,000 FUT coins, this is not the most expensive SBC to complete, and most FUT veterans will be able to craft the required squad from scratch using untradeable cards in their clubs. This makes the Squad Building Challenge a worthwhile venture, especially for FC Utrecht and USMNT fans.

Taylor Booth is a mainstay in the starting lineup for Utrecht in the Eredivisie. The Dutch giants have seen a rather inconsistent start to their current league campaign and have won four out of their last five matches in the top flight of Dutch league football. The American midfielder is a key figure in their ranks and has dethroned Cody Gakpo to win the POTM award.

Taylor Booth has two goals and two assists in the current league season, which is impressive considering his position as a midfielder. He is an incredibly versatile footballer, seamlessly blending offense with defense, and his abilities have been reflected accurately in his POTM card in FIFA 23.

