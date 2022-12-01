EA Sports has released the latest SBC player of the Road to the World Cup promo in FIFA 23, with Walker Zimmerman receiving a special card in-game. The United States of America recently secured qualification for the knockout stages of the World Cup with a victory over Iran in their final group game, and it seems like as good a time as any to release a USA player as an SBC.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has truly been taken over by the hype of the ongoing World Cup. Not only have EA Sports released a host of themed content and special cards, but the results of the tournament have also influenced the prices of several cards in the FUT transfer market. In such an environment, lots of FUT fans will be eager to complete the latest SBC to celebrate USA's victory as well.

Walker Zimmerman could be an exceptional defender in FIFA 23

The World Cup always helps shine the limelight on lesser-known players from various nations. It is the greatest stage in world football, and putting on impressive performances helps players get the recognition they deserve. By qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament, this is exactly what the young and hungry USA squad has achieved, with Walker Zimmerman being a wall in their defense.

What does the Walker Zimmerman Road to the World Cup card look like in FIFA 23?

The defender has received an impressive boost to his overall rating and stats with his latest special version. His base gold card has an overall rating of 76, but his Road to the World Cup version is 85-rated with the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 79

Dribbling: 68

Shooting: 60

Defending: 84

Passing: 65

Physicality: 88

How to complete the Walker Zimmerman Road to the World Cup SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC requires a single squad for completion in FUT, and has the following requirements that need to be fulfilled to obtain this card:

Minimum two players with minimum OVR of 84

Minimum Team Rating: 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The expected cost of the SBC is around 15,000 FUT coins and is primarily driven by the 84-rated cards required, which are currently at an inflated price in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing this Road to the World Cup SBC in FIFA 23?

Walker Zimmerman has been rewarded for his contributions to USA's World Cup efforts with an incredible card in FUT. He has all the stats needed to make him a viable center-back in-game, possessing decent pace, defensive abilities, and a domineering physical presence.

The SBC only costs 15,000 FUT coins to complete, and fans will have ample untradeables in their club to bring down this cost significantly. This makes the SBC a worthwhile venture, considering the caliber of the card being offered. Chemistry won't be an issue either, with a host of MLS cards and World Cup Heroes like Landon Donovan being available in FIFA 23 to link up with Walker Zimmerman.

