The FIFA World Cup grand finale is almost here, and the hype surrounding the concluding matchup has transferred over to FIFA 23 with the release of Showdown Mislav Orsic and Nayef Aguerd SBCs. The two will soon face off when Croatia and Morocco clash to determine the third-place spot on the biggest stage in world football.

Both Croatia and Morocco represent the ultimate underdog story, as neither side were touted favorites to make it so far in the tournament. However, against all odds, both nations defeated some of the biggest names to make it to the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup, where they were eventually defeated by Argentina and France respectively.

Mislav Orsic and Nayef Aguerd feature in the latest Showdown SBC of FIFA 23

Both players included in this Showdown SBC are popular figures in European club football. Mislav Orsic plays for Dinamo Zagreb, while Nayef Aguerd represents West Ham in the Premier League, with the former being a fan-favorite in FUT due to his previous overpowered versions. Both cards have received significant upgrades over their base gold cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The concept of Showdown SBCs is entertaining as it generates a lot of hype for such highly-anticipated matches. The card from the winning team receives a +2 upgrade to its overall rating, making it an enticing proposition for players.

What do Showdown Orsic and Aguerd look like in FIFA 23?

FUT veterans are already familiar with how overpowered Mislav Orsic can be in FIFA. The Croatian winger has had some of the most meta cards in previous iterations of the series, and is back to his iconic best with the latest Showdown variant. The 86-rated card possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 86

Defending: 62

Passing: 79

Physicality: 69

Nayef Aguerd has also received a similar overall rating and possesses the following attributes:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 72

Shooting: 57

Defending: 87

Passing: 71

Physicality: 85

How to complete these SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Both SBCs consist of only a single squad that must be completed to obtain their respective cards in FIFA 23. Mentioned below are the specific stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the Mislav Orsic Showdown card:

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Similarly, Nayef Aguerd has the following requirements:

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The former has an overall expected cost of around 20,000 FUT coins, while the latter costs around 25,000 FUT coins.

Are these SBCs worth completing in FIFA 23?

Both cards possess strong merits that make them enticing. Orsic has the raw pace needed to be an amazing super-sub in the current meta of FIFA 23, while Aguerd looks like a solid defender on paper.

While only one card will receive the +2 overall upgrade, both versions are already priced reasonably and with their current attributes, they will be incredible in-game. The possibility of potential upgrades makes these SBCs even more appealing.

