With the ongoing World Cup approaching its most intense stages, EA Sports has released the Youssouf Fofana SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to represent France in the semi-finals.

The French national side will face Morocco, who have surpassed all expectations by defeating some of the biggest names in world football during the tournament.

This semi-final clash is the ultimate David vs Goliath battle, with the underdogs going toe-to-toe with the defending champions. The fixture encapsulates the essence of the tournament, which has been the most exhilarating iteration of the World Cup in recent history, replete with unexpected upsets and dramatic moments.

Youssouf Fofana is the French representative in latest World Cup Showdown SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Showdown SBCs have been a fantastic addition to Ultimate Team, especially during the World Cup festivities, capitalizing on the hype surrounding these anticipated matches.

The winning nation receives a +2 overall rating upgrade to their card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, transferring the game's stakes over to the virtual pitch as well.

Following the release of Enzo Fernandez and Mario Pasalic as the Showdown cards for the first semi-final fixture between Argentina and Croatia, Youssouf Fofana and Youssef En-Nesyri have also been included to represent their respective nations in the second semi-final.

Both these new versions have received impressive cards, with the potential for further upgrades to the winner.

What does Showdown Fofana look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With a base rating of 79 overall in FIFA 23, Fofana has received a massive seven-rating upgrade with this latest Showdown version. The 86-rated CDM card possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 79

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 76

Defending: 84

Passing: 82

Physicality: 86

The card also has three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. While this is not ideal, the stats alone make Fofana a viable defensive midfielder in the current meta.

How to complete the SBC?

The Showdown SBC consists of just one segment. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain this card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 87: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of fodder cards in the transfer market. These prices are currently inflated due to the recent release of the FIFA World Cup Hero SBC.

Is the Showdown SBC worth completing?

Even with its current overall rating and attributes, Youssouf Fofana's card is a viable defensive midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. He possesses decent pace, dribbling, and passing stats, along with impressive defensive capabilities and a domineering physical presence in-game.

The SBC costs around 70,000 FUT coins, which is a reasonable price compared to the likes of World Cup Phenoms Guendouzi, who has similar attributes and in-game position and goes for over 100,000 FUT coins. France are also heavy favorites heading into this matchup, so Fofana might also receive a further +2 rating upgrade.

