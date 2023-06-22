FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have a fresh batch of tasks to complete themed around real-life matchups. Unline the regular Marquee Matchups, the Throwback edition commemorates some of the big and crucial fixtures of the past. With the football season wrapped up days ago and the current FUT season also entering its final stages, looking back at this year's big matches is quite befitting.
Weekly content such as this is quite essential for FIFA 23 players looking to bolster their Ultimate Teams with more fodder to complete some late-game challenges for highly-rated cards. This article explores the requirements and estimated cost of completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC with a short analysis to help gauge its worth.
The Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23
With another Thursday, EA Sports has released this week's FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups. This time, it is the Throwback edition, looking back at some of the biggest matchups last season featuring some of the biggest rivalries in the footballing world, including the El Clasico.
Without further ado, here are all the task requirements for the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23, with estimated costs and individual rewards listed below.
Task 1 - Frankfurt v Leverkusen
- # of players in the squad: Exactly 11
- # of players from Germany: Minimum of one
- Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of three
- Nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of five
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 75
- Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 14
Estimated Cost: 5,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms
Reward: x1 Jumbo Gold Pack
Task 2 - Torino vs Juventus
- # of players in the squad: Exactly 11
- # of players from Italy: Minimum of two
- Players from the same league: Maximum of six
- Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 5
- Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 77
- Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 18
Estimated Cost: 5,500 to 6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms
Reward: x1 Gold Players Pack
Task 3 - Aston Villa v Chelsea
- # of players in the squad: Exactly 11
- # of players from Aston Villa + # of players from Chelsea: Minimum of one
- # of players from England: Minimum of two
- Players from the same league: Minimum of three
- Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of one
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 79
- Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 22
Estimated Cost: 8,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms
Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Task 4 - Real Madrid v Barcelona
- # of players in the squad: Exactly 11
- # of players from Real Madrid + # of players from Barcelona: Minimum of one
- # of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum of two
- Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of three
- Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of two
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 81
- Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 26
Estimated Cost: 9,000 to 9,500 FUT Coins across all platforms
Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Group Reward: x1 Rare Players Pack
Analysis: Is the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC any good?
The four tasks in the Squad Building Challenge have a considerable number of requirements that need to be met. However, the whole Squad Building Challenge will not take much to complete, with the current fodder cost estimated at around 30,000 FUT coins for all platforms.
While each task has a corresponding reward, FIFA 23 players attempting the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC are recommended to complete the full set to get the group reward and maximize their gains.
While the packs do not guarantee highly-rated cards on their own, the Squad Building Challenge is ideal for those trying to farm some fodder to use in the other challenges currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
With the Shapeshifters promo going strong, completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is well worth its price for most FUT enthusiasts.