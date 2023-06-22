FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have a fresh batch of tasks to complete themed around real-life matchups. Unline the regular Marquee Matchups, the Throwback edition commemorates some of the big and crucial fixtures of the past. With the football season wrapped up days ago and the current FUT season also entering its final stages, looking back at this year's big matches is quite befitting.

Weekly content such as this is quite essential for FIFA 23 players looking to bolster their Ultimate Teams with more fodder to complete some late-game challenges for highly-rated cards. This article explores the requirements and estimated cost of completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC with a short analysis to help gauge its worth.

The Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23

With another Thursday, EA Sports has released this week's FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups. This time, it is the Throwback edition, looking back at some of the biggest matchups last season featuring some of the biggest rivalries in the footballing world, including the El Clasico.

Without further ado, here are all the task requirements for the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23, with estimated costs and individual rewards listed below.

Task 1 - Frankfurt v Leverkusen

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Germany: Minimum of one

Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of three

Nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of five

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 14

Estimated Cost: 5,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Task 2 - Torino vs Juventus

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Italy: Minimum of two

Players from the same league: Maximum of six

Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 5

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 18

Estimated Cost: 5,500 to 6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Gold Players Pack

Task 3 - Aston Villa v Chelsea

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Aston Villa + # of players from Chelsea: Minimum of one

# of players from England: Minimum of two

Players from the same league: Minimum of three

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 22

Estimated Cost: 8,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 4 - Real Madrid v Barcelona

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Real Madrid + # of players from Barcelona: Minimum of one

# of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum of two

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of three

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of two

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 26

Estimated Cost: 9,000 to 9,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Group Reward: x1 Rare Players Pack

Analysis: Is the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC any good?

The four tasks in the Squad Building Challenge have a considerable number of requirements that need to be met. However, the whole Squad Building Challenge will not take much to complete, with the current fodder cost estimated at around 30,000 FUT coins for all platforms.

While each task has a corresponding reward, FIFA 23 players attempting the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC are recommended to complete the full set to get the group reward and maximize their gains.

While the packs do not guarantee highly-rated cards on their own, the Squad Building Challenge is ideal for those trying to farm some fodder to use in the other challenges currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With the Shapeshifters promo going strong, completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is well worth its price for most FUT enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes