The Winter Wildcards event is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have released the latest Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC. The promo consists of daily content from the developers to keep gamers entertained during the year-end festive period, and these SBCs are an excellent way to provide them with packs.

Winter Wildcards has made a glorious return to FIFA 23 after being a fan-favorite in the previous edition. The event's popularity is largely due to the daily SBC content that gives gamers something to look forward to every day, along with a host of overpowered cards. In such an environment, a pack-based SBC combines the best of both worlds.

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 3 SBC is the latest pack-based challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The current batch of special cards in the Winter Wildcards event features some of the most overpowered names in FIFA 23. In addition to these exciting new versions, EA Sports have added many cards from previous promos into packs, making these daily challenge SBCs more enticing than ever.

Not only do these SBCs provide packs, they also contain Winter Wildcards Swaps tokens, which can be redeemed for exciting untradeable rewards in Ultimate Team. The concept of Swaps was implemented successfully with World Cup Swaps, and EA Sports have also revived the event for Winter Wildcards.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad with specific stipulations that must be completed to obtain the pack and Winter Wildcards Swaps token. These are the requirements:

Clubs: Maximum five

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Players from the same nation: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum four

Player level: Minimum Silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 23

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,500 FUT coins. Upon completion, it rewards fans with a Winter Wildcards Swaps token and a tradeable Small Rare Mixed Players Pack.

To bring down the cost, gamers must ensure that they don't submit any players that have risen in price due to the recently released Premium Winter League Upgrade SBC.

Is the Winter Wildcards Challenge 3 SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Winter Wildcards Swaps program consists of some overpowered and enticing untradeable rewards. EA Sports stated that there would be a total of 25 tokens released in FIFA 23 over the course of the promo, making each one worth obtaining. This makes the Winter Wildcards Challenge 3 SBC worth completing, as it provides FUT enthusiasts with one of these coveted tokens.

Not only does the SBC contain a Swaps token as a prize, it also rewards gamers with a tradeable Small Rare Mixed Players pack. While the pack itself is not too expensive, it is still a worthwhile proposition as the SBC costs only 3,500 coins. With a wide gallery of special cards in-game, fans will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible.

