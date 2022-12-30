FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC (December 29): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the World Cup behind us, EA has released their first club Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 since the tournament.

The Squad Building Challenge offers players a unique opportunity to get some in-game rewards by participating in challenges themed around upcoming real-life football matchups in the coming week.

Weekly FIFA 23 SBCs such as these are essential for FUT players looking to upgrade their squads and stay competitive regularly. These four challenges require players to meet various requirements to obtain precious rewards.

Multiple Squad Building Challenges may look intimidating for some players, but the individual challenges are simple enough to complete and yield quite substantial rewards.

Here's a guide to completing this year's final Marquee Matchups challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The last Marquee Matchups SBC of this year is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The recurring Squad Building Challenge features four different challenges, each reflecting the big matchups coming this week from various leagues around the world.

While completing each challenge has its own perks, players are recommended to complete all four to get the group rewards.

Here are the four tasks and all the requirements that players need to satisfy while building the squads in FIFA 23 to complete the challenge:

Task 1 - Villarreal CF v Valencia CF

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Villarreal CF or number of players from Valencia CF: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 70

Chemistry points: Minimum of 14

Players from the same league in the team: Maximum of 6

Players from the same club in the team: Minimum of 4

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) + Winter Wildcards Token Tiago Santos (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,000-4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - RC Lens v Paris Saint-Germain

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from RC Lens or number of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 72

Chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 5

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

Rare player cards the squad: Minimum of 2

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000-5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Manchester United or number of players from AFC Bournemouth: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 74

Chemistry points: Minimum of 22

Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 2

Players from the same nationality in the squad: Maximum of 7

Gold player cards the squad: Minimum of 4

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000-5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4 - Inter v Napoli FC

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Inter or number of players from Napoli FC: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 76

Chemistry points: Minimum of 26

Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 3

Players from the same club in the squad: Maximum of 5

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 5,000-6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is it worth completing the Marquee Matchups SBC?

Finishing the first task will also allow players to obtain a Winter Wildcards Token. Completing all four Squad Building Challenges from scratch will require a little bit of patience and around 18,000 FUT coins. However, the cost may be mitigated by using pre-existing fodder in the player's FIFA 23 squad.

While each task yields quite nice rewards, completing the entire group allows players to obtain a Rare Electrum Players Pack. All in all, a very good SBC that every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player should complete considering all the rewards.

