EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the World Cup just around the corner, club football has ceased in the meantime, with the eyes of football fans around the globe being focused on the most iconic tournament in the world.

This means that EA has had to accommodate these changes to the recurring content of FIFA 23 as well.

Marquee Matchups usually feature the most anticipated and hyped upcoming fixtures in the world of club football, but with the emphasis shifting to the international stage, the SBC has been altered as well. This isn't the first time EA has released altered Marquee Matchups to represent a certain theme, with the release of Spooky Marquee Matchups during Halloween.

World Cup Marquee Matchups depict the most exciting future fixtures of the World Cup through SBCs in FIFA 23

EA Sports has left no stone unturned when it comes to delivering engaging and entertaining World Cup-themed content. FUT enthusiasts have already been treated to exciting promos, including World Cup Swaps and Path to Glory.

With the developers doing all they can to capitalize on the hype surrounding the tournament, it is not surprising that Marquee Matchups has changed too.

How to complete World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As always, the SBC consists of four segments that must be completed to claim the group reward pack. These are the individual segments:

Qatar vs Ecuador

Number of players from Ecuador: Minimum one

Same Club count: Maximum five

Leagues: Maximum five

Squad Rating: Minimum 70

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Expected cost: 8,000 FUT coins

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Uruguay vs Korea Republic

Number of players from Uruguay + Number of players from Korea Republic: Minimum one

Nationalities: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Expected cost: 3,500 FUT coins

Reward: 80+ World Cup three players pack

Belgium vs Canada

Number of players from Belgium + Number of players from Canada: Minimum one

Same nation count: Maximum four

Gold players: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad Rating: Minimum 74

Team Chemistry: Minimum 22

Expected cost: 4,500 FUT coins

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack

Portugal vs Ghana

Number of players from Portugal + Number of players from Ghana: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum three

Same league count: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 76

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

Expected cost: 6,000 FUT coins

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Is it worth completing World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?

The latest set of Marquee Matchups has continued the tradition of providing gamers with tradeable packs, which is a rare occurrence for SBCs in FIFA 23.

This alone makes the SBC worth completing, as there are multiple special cards available in packs at the moment, including PTG cards, World Cup Heroes, and Team of the Week 9 cards.

The overall cost of the SBC is around 22,000 FUT coins. The group reward for the SBC is a Rare Mixed Players pack. This pack, along with the packs offered by the individual segments, makes the SBC an absolute bargain in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

