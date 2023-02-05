FIFA 23 Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players have another chance at adding a card from the promo, and this one comes with the added benefit of choosing between the two cards.

When FIFA 23 players complete the Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC, they can pick between two versions of the footballers. Both cards have similar stats but differ in certain key areas. This allows players to make a selection that adheres to their tactics. Hence, it's an added advantage that comes with these types of SBCs.

This will allow players to estimate the total amount of coins required to acquire enough fodder. Knowing the amount also allows the players to decide if the SBC is worth their time and resources.

Both options on Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team come with decent stats

The Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC is one of the most affordable challenges. There are only two tasks that FIFA 23 players will have to complete, and each is quite doable. Both tasks also offer in-game packs that could yield a Future Stars item.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

F Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC costs about 65,000 FUT coins if a FIFA 23 player has to get all the fodder from the market. Using fodder from their collection will reduce the final cost and save the coins.

Moreover, the Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC is available until February 11, 2023. Players can utilize the weekly rewards to bring down the costs further. Overall, it's a decently priced SBC and certainly an affordable one. Let's examine the two versions of Vanderson presented to FIFA 23 players.

Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC rewards

There isn't much to write about Vanderson's base item in FIFA 23. However, the versions available from Vanderson Future Stars Player Pick SBC are quite interesting. There are two iterations - offensive and defensive.

Defensive card stats

Position: RB

Overall: 88

Pace: 91

Shooting: 70

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 77

Defending: 84

Physicality: 88

The card can also be switched to an RWB, RM, or RW with a position modifier.

Offensive card stats

Position: RW

Overall: 88

Pace: 92

Shooting: 84

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 70

Physicality: 77

This version has 4* Weak Foot and 4* Skills, along with the ability to turn it into an RWB, RB, or RM. Overall, both picks are excellent for what they cost, and it ultimately comes down to one's positional preferences.

