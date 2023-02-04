FIFA 23 leak hints at Vanderson Future Stars SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players might have another possible challenge on their hands very soon, with the Vanderson Future Stars SBC rumored to be making an appearance in Ultimate Team. The latest information comes from FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on social media accounts. This particular SBC could be hugely beneficial for players running Brazil/Ligue 1-based squads.

The Future Stars promo officially commenced last night with the release of an amazing set of cards. These items can now be availed in eligible packs, but the odds of getting them will be quite low. Players can also try out the Future Stars Fabio Vieira SBC to guarantee themselves an item from the ongoing promo.

Those seeking an entire alternative could soon have such a possibility if the latest Vanderson Future Stars SBC leak turns out to be true. Moreover, the information indicates that it could be a player pick. In simpler words, FIFA 23's fans will benefit from choosing between the two options if they complete the challenge.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised that the information is based on leaks and not from official sources. The actual developments in reality could be very different, and players should exercise caution while making any plans.

FIFA 23 players could benefit immensely if the Vanderson Future Stars SBC gets an official release

Pace is always a handy option on any outfield card in FIFA 23, and the upcoming Vanderson Future Stars SBC could provide such an option to players. To begin with, his base card has a pace rating of 78, which isn't very high. However, things could change with the promo item, which could also include significant boosts in other departments.

It will be interesting to learn more about the upcoming addition, especially its position. Vanderson can play as an RB and an RM, and his promo card may have both options.

The Vanderson Future Stars SBC is also touted as a player pick, offering even better flexibility to FIFA 23's players. Typically, such choices offer two versions of the same footballer, with slight variations in one or two areas of stats. However, the added option benefits the fans more since they can choose based on their gameplay.

More information remains unknown, including the date of release and potential costs. It could come as early as later tonight on February 4, or EA Sports could push it to a later date. The associated tasks will also be revealed with the official release, which will determine the complete cost for players.

Those unwilling to wait for the future can try out the Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC, released last night in FIFA 23. It offers a highly flexible option that has received boosts in several areas and is priced fairly.

