FIFA 23 Winter Draft guide: How to earn maximum rewards from the new program?

A new Winter Draft program is now live in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, creating an extremely interesting proposition for all the players. The Draft mode has gained a mixed reaction so far, as some feel the rewards aren't worthwhile. Thankfully, the new program has made things much more interesting by bringing in amazing rewards for the community.

The Draft mode is divided into two distinct types - against live opponents and against AI. Players have to create unique teams out of the cards they're assigned and make the best possible combination out of those.

The main objective is to win four matches to complete a single draft and maximize their rewards. Plenty of different packs are available for the players, which will be handed out based on progression.

The Winter Draft program raises the stakes for all FIFA 23 players, as they can now get additional rewards. While the standard formula and methods haven't changed, the added rewards have made things much more enticing for everyone. The most important thing to know is how to maximize the potential rewards before the program expires.

The Winter Draft program in FIFA 23 offers some amazing rewards, including special FUT Hero items

Superb! #FUT Winter Draft content is superb. Free Draft Token (+ 1 in store per day for around 8k as an SBC)

Rewards:

For Playing 10 : WW Token, OTW Schlotterbeck, RB Godrey, Hero OGS, OOP Traore

For Winning 20 Games : 80+ x5 (x2), 84+ x5 (x2) & an 81+ x11.

Superb!

The Winter Draft program went live in FIFA 23 at the launch of the daily content and came in with an excellent reward potential.

As mentioned earlier, the standard rewards in the Draft mode are the same, so there are no changes over in that department. However, the scene changes in the context that there are 11 additional objectives, each of which has its own rewards.

Playing one Draft costs 15,000 FUT coins or 300 FIFA Points. The first method is usually preferable since the latter has to be purchased with real-life money.

However, thanks to the ongoing Draft Token Upgrade SBC, players can reduce the cost of entry by half. Of course, that is under a scenario where they complete the SBC with the entire fodder acquired from the market.

Complete the Draft Token Upgrade SBC as often as possible until all the rewards have been obtained. This will save you 7,500 FUT coins or more on each Draft ticket, which can be a huge amount in the long run.

Observe all the 11 objectives that are active in FIFA 23. Doing so will enable you to be aware of what needs to be done. This will save you time and effort.

The most basic award comes from playing a single Draft match, which will gift you an additional token. This will save you even more coins.

Only two out of the 11 objectives require the online Draft mode to be played, so you have no alternatives.

For the remaining objectives, playing against AI will be easier and quicker. It should be noted that the standard rewards from the offline Draft mode are lesser in value. However, the AI in FIFA 23 offers a lesser challenge, and you can select the difficulty of your opponents.

Ultimately, the main task of the Winter Draft program is to play the game and earn different rewards. The objectives will be live in FIFA 23 for less than 12 days at the time of writing, so players have time on their hands. Some tasks and objectives will be harder to complete and will require more time.

All the effort involved will be worth it, considering the available rewards. Players can get a host of special items, from bonus Draft tokens to special cards for their Ultimate Team squads.

The offerings even include a FUT Hero Solksjaer card, which can be earned from the objectives. The higher-end rewards come with valuable in-game packs that can be beneficial before the upcoming TOTY content.

