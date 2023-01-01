FIFA 23 Winter Draft Objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

FIFA 23's Winter Draft Objective went live last night, and is providing wonderful opportunities for players to earn some valuable rewards. Unlike the other objectives, the one in discussion focuses on the Draft mode. It includes both types - AI and human opponents - and offers some amazing items on completion.

Completing objectives is an underrated way to improve your squad as they tend to be free. Unlike SBCs, these rarely require coins and can be completed using different game modes.

Some objectives require particular cards to complete, but the overall cost tends to be less than the challenges. This makes them an excellent option for many players to improve their teams without much investment.

The Winter Draft Objective doesn't change any standard rewards that players will get from the said game mode. Instead, it increases the overall quality of the offered prizes, as each objective comes with a unique offering. There are 11 in total, and they can be completed quite easily. Let's now look at what they are and what a FIFA 23 player could earn from each of them.

The Winter Draft Objective adds new life to the FIFA 23 game mode with some brilliant rewards

December has been a busy month for FIFA 23 players, who have earned plenty of goodies for their Ultimate Team squads. January couldn't have started brighter after the game's Winter Draft Objective went live. Containing 11 separate objectives, players can make the most of it by playing the FUT Draft mode matches.

Let's look at the complete list of all 11 objectives and their rewards. The official description practically gives away the requirements that FIFA 23 players must meet for completion.

Play 1 – Play 1 match in any FUT game mode – Draft Token Pack

Play 1 FUT Draft – Play one FUT Draft match – Winter Wildcard Token

Play 2 FUT Draft – Play two FUT Draft matches – Ones to Watch Schlotterbeck

Play 4 FUT Draft – Play four FUT Draft matches – Rulebreakers Godfrey

Play 6 FUT Draft – Play six FUT Draft matches – Hero Solskjaer

Play 10 FUT Draft – Play 10 FUT Draft matches – OOP Traore

Win 1 FUT Draft – Win one FUT Draft match – 80+ 5 Players Pack

Win 3 FUT Draft – Win three FUT Draft matches – 80+ 5 Players Pack

Win 5 FUT Draft – Win five FUT Draft matches – 81+ 11 Players Pack

Win 10 Online FUT Draft – Win 10 online FUT Draft matches – Five 84+ Players Pack

Win 20 Online FUT Draft – Win 20 online FUT Draft matches – Five 84+ Players Pack

The overall difficulty of the Winter Draft Objective is quite low, and only two of the 11 require players to engage in online matches. Other objectives can be completed using the offline Draft, and it's for the better. Playing against AI is simple, and players can also choose the difficulty.

How to participate in FUT Drafts for cheap?

Traditionally, each entry to the FIFA 23 FUT Draft requires 15,000 FUT coins or 300 FIFA Points, and the latter can be costly due to its premium nature. However, thanks to the Draft Token Upgrade SBC, players can practically reduce their entry costs by half.

Each Draft Token Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 will cost about 7,500 if someone gets all the fodder from the market. This can be brought down if players use cards from their collection. More importantly, the SBC is active for the same duration as the Winter Draft Objective, and it's repeatable. Hence, as many Draft entries as they need to complete the objectives.

Of course, FIFA 23 players can also decide to get the entries with FIFA Points. But it's not the recommended pattern when they can earn tokens from an SBC to complete the Winter Draft Objective.

Poll : 0 votes