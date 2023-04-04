FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC (April 4): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports have recently released a renewed version of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The SBC was released earlier in the game cycle and granted gamers access to special cards that were released exclusively through SBCs and objectives during the months of December, January, and February.

The refreshed Player Pick offers a choice between four players and is priced similarly to previous iterations of the SBC. This makes the challenge extremely enticing for gamers who missed out on completing some of the most sought-after and well-priced SBCs during their initial release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Year in Review Player Pick has been re-released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

SBCs are an integral part of Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a wide variety of special players and packs in exchange for their club assets. The concept has been implemented better than ever before in FIFA 23, with SBC content being released regularly to keep fans entertained and engaged.

However, it's not always possible for gamers to complete every worthwhile SBC. This makes the Year in Review Player Pick an excellent addition to the game as it allows fans to revisit these exclusive special items and choose one to add to their FUT squads.

How to unlock the Year in Review Player Pick in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments, featuring the following stipulations and pack rewards:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of high-rated fodder in the FUT transfer market. The SBC offers a player pick between four special items upon completion.

Is it worth completing the Year in Review Player Pick?

EA Sports introduced several overpowered players through SBCs and objectives during the months of December, January, and February, especially with promos like Team of the Year. These are the best possible outcomes that gamers will be hoping to obtain from the player pick:

Kylian Mbappe (Player of the Month)

Sergio Ramos (Flashback)

Sadio Mane (Flashback)

Paul Pogba (Flashback)

Toni Kroos (Winter Wildcards)

Kephren Thuram (Future Stars)

Wissam Ben Yedder (Player of the Month)

Nuno Tavares (Future Stars)

Charles De Ketelaere (Future Stars)

Gareth Bale (End of an Era)

Leanardo Spinazzola (Flashback)

Not only are these items extremely expensive, they are also some of the most popular and overpowered players to be released as SBCs or objectives during the course of FIFA 23. These players are still viable in the current meta of the game and gamers will be eager to get their hands on one of these exciting and exclusive cards.

Poll : 0 votes