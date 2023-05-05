EA Sports FIFA 23 announced La Liga Santander player of the month in April. The award was presented to Yousef En-Nesyri, a 25-year-old Moroccan who was deemed to have performed better than the other nominees in April. His arrival can ensure La Liga Santander-based FUT squad users add another good option up front. Yousef's Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge may be quite undeserving at the moment due to upcoming promos like La Liga TOTS, Liga 1 TOTS, and Ultimate TOTS.

FIFA 23 POTM SBC Alert: Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri won La Liga Player of the Month for April

The online voting system decides who wins the POTM, and then La Liga or EA Sports FIFA announces it on their official website or social media handle. Youssef En-Nesyri has scored eight goals so far this season and recently helped Sevilla knock out Manchester United from UEFA Europa League.

However, this FUT item is a massive upgrade from the base item. Now FIFA 23 players can choose to complete the Squad Building Challenge to improve their lineup accordingly.

Youssef En-Nesyri La Liga POTM SBC review

Youssef En-Nesyri deserved this award for his outstanding performance this month, as Antonie Griezman did in the month of March, representing La Liga Santander. Sevilla may end up in the bottom half of the La Liga table, but they can manage to win the Europa League again with the help of this Moroccan.

This special POTM card boasts more upgraded stats. EA Sports decided to keep this Squad Building Challenge pretty easy, despite reaching the end of the season. FIFA 23 players must complete only one task to try and add this FUT item to their Ultimate Team squad.

To obtain this unique Player of the Month item, it's necessary to comply with all of the necessary requirements for building the squad for the task.

Task:

Min. 1 player from La Liga Santander

Minimum team rating of 84

Number of players in the squad 11

Estimated cost: 32,200 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and 37,750 FUT coins on PC (Origin). Players can use their stored FUT items from their club or use fodder from the transfer market.

Yousef En-Nesyri La Liga Santander April POTM SBC is live, and FIFA 23 players have a month (Expires on 05.06.23) in hand to complete this challenge.

Yousef En-Nesyri's card got a skill move update and overall in-game stats. He already has three special FUT items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a World Cup Showdown item. However, the POTM item has a +9 upgrade from the base item. The stats are as follows:

PAC: 89

SHO: 90

PAS: 76

DRI: 89

DEF: 42

PHY: 87

In this card, the most effective stats are shooting, dribbling, and physical. FIFA 23 players can use this special card in ST or CF position. Those who have started their FUT journey recently can use this POTM item in their starter La Liga squad.

