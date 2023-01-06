FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, providing every Ultimate Team player with a one-of-its-kind opportunity. It features one of the rarest cards in the title, which gamers will no longer have to rely on the FUT market to get. All they need to do is complete the entire set of tasks the Squad Building Challenge presents to acquire Zidane's Mid version Icon card.

Each Icon card comes in three versions — Base, Mid, and Prime — and its overall is set accordingly. Moreover, these items are a good fit for chemistry and come with improved stats. Given their greater demand and lower supply, some of these cards tend to be very expensive to begin with. Let's now look at how many tasks are part of the Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC and what players have to do to complete them.

Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC offers incredible value in FIFA 23, but it's very expensive

The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC is arguably the costliest challenge that has been released so far in FIFA 23. However, that's understandable, considering the fact that the reward it offers is extraordinary. There are 12 tasks that have to be completed to unlock the card. Here they are:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

A Genius in Turin

Min. one player from Juventus

Min. team rating: 84

El Zizou Galactico

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. Team rating: 85

Top Notch

Min. one player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. team rating: 85

French National Treasure

Min. one player from France

Min. team rating: 86

League Finesse

Min. one player from Serie A TIM

Min. team rating: 86

League Legend

Min. one player from LaLiga

Min. one player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. team rating: 86

87 Rated Squad

Min. team rating: 87

88 Rated Squad

Min. team rating: 88

89 Rated Squad

Min. team rating: 89

Note: All tasks will require exactly 11 players to complete.

The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC is extremely expensive to complete, given its high number of tasks. A FIFA 23 player will require around 1.4 million FUT coins if they get all the fodder from the market required to complete the Squad Building Challenge. Incidentally, this is 250,000 FUT coins cheaper than Zidane's market rate.

Gamers can also save fodder and carry out the tasks patiently, as the SBC will be live for 30 days. This will allow players to use the weekly rewards from the different in-game modes to bring down the completion cost of the Squad Building Challenge.

Gamers can further reduce their expenses by using fodder from their collection. Doing so can lower the SBC's completion cost, letting players use their saved coins elsewhere. Some great promos are coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Hence, completing the Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC for as few FUT coins as possible is recommended.

The SBC is a premium experience and will be out of reach for most players. However, given the 94-rated card's great stats, the reward is definitely worth completing the challenge for. It's one of the best cards in the game and is heavily used by professional players.

