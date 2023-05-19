FIFA Mobile Bundesliga Pass: Rewards, how to get Bundesliga Credits, and more

EA Sports introduced the weekly update in FIFA Mobile a few hours ago. This paved the way for the conclusion of the Premier League Pass and the start of the Bundesliga Pass in its place. The new pass will last for a week and will offer some of the best cards from the German Team of the Season Chapter. Gamers can also get Coins, Gems, and FIFA Points in abundance.
Alphonso Davies and Nico Schlotterbeck available as main rewards in new TOTS Bundesliga Pass in FIFA Mobile
EA Sports based the new Bundesliga Pass on the recently concluded Premier League Pass. The pass has Paid and Free categories. Those with FIFA Points can spend 1,000 of them to purchase the Bundesliga Pass and obtain the cards of Alphonso Davies and Nico Schlotterbeck.
A total of 15 ranked rewards are included in the new Bundesliga Pass in FIFA Mobile. They are listed below:
- Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS Group B Player card
- Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost
- Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens
- Rank 5: 1000 Gems
- Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items
- Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins
- Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost
- Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS Group B Player card
- Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins
- Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens
- Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points
- Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 15: 111 OVR LB - Alphonso Davies
Those unable to purchase the Bundesliga Pass in FIFA Mobile should not get disheartened as the free section also contains great rewards. However, they will only obtain a smaller quantity of items. Gamers can get their hands on 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and a 109-rated CB - Nico Schlotterbeck instead of Alphonso Davies.
How can FIFA Mobile players earn Bundesliga Credits?
A couple of new categories have been added to the Quests tab of FIFA Mobile. They are TOTS Bundesliga Daily Quests and TOTS Bundesliga Weekly Quests. Each contains easy missions/quests that gamers can complete to acquire Bundesliga Credits, which will help them level up in the Bundesliga Pass.
TOTS Bundesliga Daily Quests
400 Bundesliga Credits can be redeemed from TOTS Bundesliga Daily Quests. Here's a look at the TOTS Bundesliga Daily Quests available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:
- Main Event: Play one Skill Game or Events match - 80 Bundesliga Credits and 300,000 Coins
- Goalscorer: Win a match with a GD of 3 goals or more in any mode - 80 Bundesliga Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items
- Division Rivals: Win two Manager mode or H2H matches - 80 Bundesliga Credits and 500,000 Coins
- Good Assist: Complete Assists in a match - 80 Bundesliga Credits and 20 Bundesliga Points
- Daily Store: Obtain a pack from the Store - 80 Bundesliga Credits and 200 Skill Boost
TOTS Bundesliga Weekly Quests
Gamers can also earn 400 Bundesliga Credits every week by completing the weekly quest below:
- Complete all the TOTS2 Bundesliga Daily Quests five times - 106+ OVR TOTS Bundesliga Player card, 2,000,000 coins, and 400 Bundesliga Credits
All the TOTS Bundesliga quests are easy to complete. However, FIFA Mobile users must remember to claim the items once a quest is completed.