FIFA Mobile Champions League Best 11 promo: All cards, how to obtain, and more

The FIFA Mobile Champions League Best 11 promo is a much-anticipated event that recognizes players' outstanding efforts in the famous UEFA Champions League campaign. This intriguing promotional campaign provides a set of special player cards showcasing the competition's cream of the crop who have excelled on Europe's grandest stage. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for FIFA Mobile gamers to obtain top-rated player cards that have excellent overall ratings and exceptional in-game attributes, making them popular among both competitive and casual players.

This article will go through all of the cards featured in the promo and will also provide a synopsis of the event.

All the cards available in UCL Best 11 in FIFA Mobile and how to obtain them

All cards in the promo

All cards in UCL Best 11 in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the players featured in the UEFA Champions League Best 11 in FIFA Mobile:

Erling Haaland - ST - 115

Rodri - CDM - 115

Bernardo Silva - RW - 114

Kyle Walker - RB - 114

Alessandro Bastoni - CB - 113

Federico Dimarco - LB - 112

Kevin De Bruyne - CM - 115

Vinícius Jr. - LW - 114

Rúben Dias - CB - 114

John Stones - CDM - 113

Thibaut Courtois - GK - 113

UCL's Best 11 pass

Bernardo Silva in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The Champions League Best 11 promo allows gamers to obtain the UCL Best 11 Pass. This pass entitles you to a variety of exclusive perks and incentives. Among these benefits is the ability to add the excellent Bernardo Silva player card to your squad. Silva's card has a 114 OVR total rating, demonstrating his great skills and accomplishments on the field.

UCL's Best 11 quests

UCL Best 11 quests in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The exhilarating UCL Best 11 Quest is available as part of the FIFA Mobile Champions League Best 11 promotion. This entertaining quest features several tasks and objectives centered on the UEFA Champions League theme.

Goalscorer I : Score one goal in any mode

: Score one goal in any mode Header I : Score one header in any mode

: Score one header in any mode Main Event I : Win one PvE (Player vs Environment) match

: Win one PvE (Player vs Environment) match Division Rivals I : Complete one Division Rivals match

: Complete one Division Rivals match Landslide Victory I : Win one match by three goals difference or more

: Win one match by three goals difference or more Action Packed I: Acquire Best 11 Free Pack once in the store

You will receive 10,000 coins and 200 Best 11 credits for completing each quest mentioned above.

Goalscorer II : Score one goal in any mode with three Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Score one goal in any mode with three Manchester City players in the starting 11 Header II : Score one header in any mode

: Score one header in any mode Main Event II : Win one PvE match with three Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Win one PvE match with three Manchester City players in the starting 11 Division Rivals II : Complete one Division Rivals match with three Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Complete one Division Rivals match with three Manchester City players in the starting 11 Landslide Victory II : Win one match by three goals difference or more

: Win one match by three goals difference or more Action Packed II: Acquire Best 11 Free Pack once in the store

For finishing each of the aforementioned quests, you will receive 30,000 coins and 200 Best 11 credits.

Goalscorer III : Score one goal in any mode with six Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Score one goal in any mode with six Manchester City players in the starting 11 Main Event III : Win one PvE match with six Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Win one PvE match with six Manchester City players in the starting 11 Division Rivals III : Complete one Division Rivals match with six Manchester City players in the starting 11

: Complete one Division Rivals match with six Manchester City players in the starting 11 Landslide Victory III : Win one match by three goals difference or more

: Win one match by three goals difference or more Action Packed III: Acquire Best 11 Free Pack once in the store

You will gain 100,000 coins and 200 Best 11 credits for completing each of the aforementioned objectives.

Upon completing all the quests in the UCL Best 11, you will get an Alessandro Bastoni card along with 600 credits in FIFA Mobile.

Exchanges

UCL Best 11 exchanges in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

You can also participate in exchanges during the FIFA Mobile Champions League Best 11 promotion. Exchanges allow you to swap in duplicate or undesired player cards for new and significant rewards.

Requirements to obtain Jack Grealish (LW, 110 OVR):

109+ OVR player x1

108+ OVR player x2

107+ OVR English player x2

106+ OVR attacker x2

Requirements to obtain Ederson (GK, 112 OVR):

111+ OVR player x1

110+ OVR player x2

109+ OVR Brazilian player x2

108+ OVR defender x2

There are only 14 days left for the Champions League Best 11 offer to end as of writing. With the clock ticking, you are encouraged to make the most of the remaining time and maximize your efforts to avoid missing out on the perks offered by this limited-time FIFA Mobile event.

