FIFA Mobile Flashback promo: All quests and exchanges

Get ready to experience nostalgia and excitement as the FIFA Mobile Flashback promo makes its mark on the game. This eagerly anticipated event brings back beloved football legends from their personal best seasons, offering players the chance to add these iconic figures to their squads. The Flashback promo presents a stunning array of quests and exchanges, providing players with thrilling challenges and rewarding opportunities to obtain these cards.

This article will explore the intricate world of the Flashback promo, exploring the quests that test a gamer's skills and the exchanges that offer various avenues to acquire these legendary players in FIFA Mobile.

Exploring the new FIFA Mobile Flashback promo

Gamers will engage in a series of fascinating challenges centered on iconic football players from their personal best seasons in the Flashback Quests. These quests provide an opportunity to relive legendary football moments and earn valuable rewards from the event. Gamers can unlock the highly sought-after Flashback football players by completing these quests, giving their squads a touch of nostalgia and expertise.

Here are the number of flashback quests one can complete in FIFA Mobile. Also, it is worth noting that completing each quest will bestow participants with 50 thousand gold coins and 200 flashback credits.

On Court I : Gamers must swap six Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 to complete this quest.

: Gamers must swap six Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 to complete this quest. Main Event I : Win one match in PVE (Players vs. Environment) match or Challenge mode with six Bundesliga players in the Starting 11.

: Win one match in PVE (Players vs. Environment) match or Challenge mode with six Bundesliga players in the Starting 11. Division Rivals I : Concluding one division rival match with six Bundesliga players in the starting 11.

: Concluding one division rival match with six Bundesliga players in the starting 11. Goalscorer I : Score one goal in any mode with six Bundesliga players in your Starting 11.

: Score one goal in any mode with six Bundesliga players in your Starting 11. On Court II : Swapping four American football players to the Playing 11.

: Swapping four American football players to the Playing 11. Main Event II : Win one PVE or challenge mode match with four American players in the Starting squad.

: Win one PVE or challenge mode match with four American players in the Starting squad. Division Rivals II : Finish one match in the division rivals section with four football players from the USA in the starting 11.

: Finish one match in the division rivals section with four football players from the USA in the starting 11. Goalscorer II: Score one goal in any mode with four American players in the Playing 11.

After completing these objectives, gamers will receive 600 flashback credits and an American player named Micheal Bradley (109 OVR), who plays in the Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM) position in FIFA Mobile.

Flashback exchange and Pass in the game

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Who's your pick? 🤔 New Player Items, Quests, and an Exchange arrive in Flashback tomorrow!Who's your pick? 🤔 New Player Items, Quests, and an Exchange arrive in Flashback tomorrow! ⏪ Who's your pick? 🤔 https://t.co/Cd4n5NyDU8

In addition to the Flashback Quests, FIFA Mobile introduces the Flashback Pass, an exclusive feature that improves the Flashback promo experience. Players purchasing the Pass receive additional incentives and bonuses throughout the event. Some rewards are players like Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren, and Nils Petersen. To know more, read the complete list of players in the Flashback promo in FIFA Mobile.

Flashback exchange also allows gamers to get untradeable Lucas Moura in exchange for the following football players:

110+ OVR Player x1

107+ OVR Premier League Player x2

106+ OVR Brazilian Player x2

105+ OVR attacker x2

EA Sports, the publisher of FIFA Mobile, also hinted at a Ghanaian player from Bundesliga to be available in the Flashback exchange. However, the requirements to obtain this football card are not yet available as of writing.

Poll : 0 votes