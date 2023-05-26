FIFA Mobile LaLiga Pass: Rewards, how to get LaLiga Credits, and more

EA Sports released the weekly content update in FIFA Mobile earlier today. This led the way for the conclusion of the Bundesliga Pass and the commencement of of the highly anticipated LaLiga Pass in its place.

The new pass will be available for a week in Paid and Free categories, and is set to offer some of the best performing footballers' cards along with Coins, Gems, and FIFA Points in abundance.

Luka Modric and Alejandro Balde slotted in as main rewards in new TOTS LaLiga Pass in FIFA Mobile

In some ways, the new Team of the Season LaLiga Pass seems rather similar to the recently concluded Premier League and Bundesliga Passes. Players can spend 1,000 FIFA Points to purchase the LaLiga Pass and acquire TOTS cards of Luka Modric and Alejandro Balde.

Snipept showing TOTS LaLiga Pass in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

As such, 15 ranked rewards are grouped in the new TOTS LaLiga Pass in FIFA Mobile. Here's an overview of all the items:

Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS Player card

106 OVR TOTS Player card Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS Player card

107+ OVR TOTS Player card Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR CM - Luka Modric

Players who are unable to obtain the LaLiga Pass in FIFA Mobile need not worry as the pass' free section offers some stunning rewards as well. However, as expected, they will only be entitled to a smaller number of rewards. Free-to-play fans can obtain 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and a 109 OVR LB - Alejandro Balde instead of Luka Modric.

How can FIFA Mobile users earn LaLiga Credits?

Presently, two new categories have been included to the Quests section of FIFA Mobile. They are TOTS LaLiga Daily Quest and TOTS LaLiga Weekly Quest. EA Sports has added easy quests that users are required to complete to earn LaLiga Credits, which will help them rank up in the LaLiga Pass.

TOTS LaLiga Daily Quest

500 LaLiga Credits can be redeemed from the TOTS LaLiga Daily Quest. Here's a quick look at all the TOTS LaLiga Daily Quests that have been made available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

Main Event: Play one Match or Skill Game in Events - 80 Event Credits and 300,000 Coins

Play one Match or Skill Game in Events - 80 Event Credits and 300,000 Coins Master Goalscorer: Score 10 Goals in any mode - 80 LaLiga Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items

Score 10 Goals in any mode - 80 LaLiga Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items Division Rivals: Win three VS Attack or H2H matches - 80 LaLiga Credits and 500,000 Coins

Win three VS Attack or H2H matches - 80 LaLiga Credits and 500,000 Coins Good Assist: Assist for Goals in a match - 80 LaLiga Credits and 20 LaLiga Points

Assist for Goals in a match - 80 LaLiga Credits and 20 LaLiga Points Store Hero: Open a pack from the Store - 80 LaLiga Credits and 200 Skill Boost

Once they complete all these quests, players can obtain a 103+ OVR TOTS LaLiga Player card and 100 LaLiga Credits.

TOTS LaLiga Weekly Quest

Furthermore, 400 LaLiga Credits are up for redemption every week as players complete the weekly quest below:

Complete all the TOTS LaLiga Daily Quest five times - 106+ OVR TOTS LaLiga Player card, 2,000,000 coins, and 400 LaLiga Credits

Fortunately, all of the TOTS La Liga quests are fairly easy to finish. However, users must remember to claim the items after completing a quest.

