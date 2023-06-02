FIFA Mobile Record Breakers Pass: Rewards, how to get Record Breakers Credits, and more

Following the daily reset, a new update was released in FIFA Mobile that resulted in the arrival of the latest Record Breakers promo. In this promo, a brand new pass, Record Breakers, has made its way into the game, replacing the What If Pass. Introducing this fresh addition has already created a massive buzz amongst players.

The new Record Breakers Pass in FIFA Mobile offers stunning rewards

EA Sports has split the new Record Breakers Pass (available for the next 14 days) into Paid and Free categories. FIFA Mobile users must spend 1,000 FIFA Points to purchase the pass.

Here are the ranked rewards contained in the new pass:

Rank 1: 107 OVR LM - Marius Bulter

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR RM - Joaquin

Those unable to get hold of the new Record Breakers Pass in FIFA Mobile can still obtain stunning rewards. Free users will receive 109 OVR CB - Ben Mee instead of Joaquin and 107 ST - Kei Kamara instead of Joshua Guilavogui.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn Record Breakers Credits?

EA Sports has added one new Record Breakers Quest tab, containing a few simple tasks that users must complete to acquire Record Breakers Credits (200 from each quest). This will help them to rank up in the new pass.

Here is a list of the quests available in the new Record Breakers promo:

Finish 15 Quests

Finish 5 Quests

Swap a Record Breaker player to the Starting XI

Score a goal in any mode

Score a header in any mode x2

Win a match in PvE or Challenge Mode

Complete a Division Rivals match

Win a match by three goals or more

Swap three Record Breaker players to the Starting XI

Score a goal in any mode with a Record Breaker player in the Starting XI

Win a match in PvE or Challenge Mode with one Record Breaker player in the Starting XI

Complete a Division Rivals match with one Record Breaker player in the Starting XI

Win a match with by three-goal difference or more with one Record Breaker player in the Starting XI

Swap five Record Breaker players to the Starting XI

Score a goal in any mode with three Record Breaker players in the Starting XI

Win a match in PvE or Challenge Mode with three Record Breaker players in the Starting XI

Complete a Division Rivals match with three Record Breaker players in the Starting XI

Win a match with by three-goal difference or more with three Record Breaker players in the Starting XI

Acquire a Record Breaker Pack in the Store x3

All the aforementioned quests can be easily completed. However, FIFA Mobile users must claim rewards after completing a specific quest to rank up in the Pass.

