FIFA Mobile TOTW: How to get cards of Lukaku, Camavinga, and more

Earlier today, multiple changes took place in FIFA Mobile. This witnessed the introduction of the Shapeshifter promo and the Team of the Week (TOTW) event getting refreshed. The new TOTW event is live and is set to be available until May 12. Amongst the premier rewards that users can redeem, the exclusive player cards have accrued the most attention from gamers and football enthusiasts around the globe.

Lukaku and Camavinga's TOTW cards are hot-selling items in FIFA Mobile

The latest TOTW event has incorporated player cards of the Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku and the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Both players have a huge fanbase, which makes their cards among the most sought-after items in FIFA Mobile.

Users can follow the steps mentioned below to get the elusive player cards:

Step 1: Move to the Live Events tab and review the ongoing event slides until you find the new TOTW event.

Move to the Live Events tab and review the ongoing event slides until you find the new TOTW event. Step 2: Complete the daily quests and watch videos to earn TOTW points from the main TOTW chapter. You can also obtain more points by spending FIFA points.

Complete the daily quests and watch videos to earn TOTW points from the main TOTW chapter. You can also obtain more points by spending FIFA points. Step 3: Exchange 5000 TOTW points to get an exclusive player card like Romelu Lukaku and Eduardo Camavinga.

Here's an overview of the latest inclusions in the Team of the Week in FIFA Mobile:

Romelu Lukaku - 104 - ST - Belgium, Inter

Eduardo Camavinga - 99 - LB - France, Real Madrid

Donyell Malen - 99 - ST - Netherlands, Borussia Dortmund

Alexander Isak - 98 - ST - Sweden, Newcastle United

Lucas Paqueta - 97 - CAM - Brazil, West Ham United

Douglas Luiz - 96 - CDM - Brazil, Aston Villa

Michael Keane - 95 - CB - England, Everton

Oscar De Marcos Arana - 94 - RB - Spain, Athletic Club

Mattias Svanberg - 93 - CM - Sweden, VfL Wolfsburg

Matz Sels - 92 - GK - Belgium, RC Strasbourg Alsace

Jamie Maclaren - 91 - ST - Australia, Melbourne City

Mervin Ducksch - 89 - ST - Germany, SV Werder Bremen

Adrien Thomasson - 88 - CM - France, RC Lens

Simone Verdi - 88 - CF - Italy, Hellas Verona

Nehuen Perez - 87 - CB - Argentina, Udinese

Ante Budimir - 86 - ST - Croatia, Osasuna

Mikael Uhre - 85 - ST - Denmark, Philadelphia Union

Cedric Itten - 84 - RW - Switzerland, BSC Young Boys

Vid Belec - 83 - GK - Slovenia, Apoel

Ferran Jutgla Blanch - 82 - ST - Spain, Club Brugge

Lawrence Shankland - 81 - ST - Scotland, Heart of Midlothian

Marc Gual Huguet - 81 - ST - Spain, Jagiellonia Bialystok

Ole Romeny - 80 - LM - Netherlands, Emmen

The number of breathtaking player cards available for redemption will lure football fans worldwide to install and play FIFA Mobile.

Poll : 0 votes