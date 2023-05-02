EA Sports have released arguably the most worthwhile SBC of the Team of the Season event in FIFA 23, with the TOTS Challenge 3 SBC offering gamers the chance to obtain an extremely expensive pack for a low price. Not only is this pack up for grabs by completing this challenge, but fans can also earn Season XP to work towards progressing in the TOTS Season Swaps tiers.

TOTS Season Swaps is an incredible addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing FUT fans to grind towards unlocking some overpowered packs and players by simply playing the game. Various gameplay objectives and SBC completions offer players valuable XP that helps them move up the tiers in the Swaps list, with the Challenge 3 SBC being the latest inclusion.

TOTS Challenge 3 SBC now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have released multiple daily SBCs over the course of the Team of the Season promo so far, providing gamers with regular engaging content to indulge in. With so many special players recently added to the game, these pack-based SBCs are worth their weight in gold. The latest Challenge 3 SBC offers the best pack yet, containing two players rated 86 or higher.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the overall cost of the SBC is not too high, the stipulations mentioned in the requirements are rather complex. These are the minimum requirements specified in the SBC:

Leagues: Maximum two

Countries/Regions: Maximum two

Players from the same club: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

The overall cost of the SBC is around 10,000 FUT coins, which is extremely reasonable considering the caliber of the pack on offer. However, the high chemistry threshold requirement makes the SBC rather tricky to complete, especially with only two leagues and nationalities being allowed in the squad.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The TOTS Challenge 3 SBC offers a two-fold benefit upon completion. It provides gamers with an untradeable 86+ Two Players pack and offers a significant amount of XP for fans to progress along the tiers in TOTS Season Swaps. These two aspects make the SBC an absolute bargain in FUT 23.

With players like Payet, Reyna, and Caicedo up for grabs in the earlier sections of the Swaps list, Season XP is more valuable than ever. Similarly, both the Community and Eredivisie Team of the Season rosters are currently active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making such expensive packs even more enticing for gamers looking to elevate their squads to the next level.

