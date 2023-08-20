Fighting games professional SonicFox showcases 24-hit combo in Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Mortal Kombat 1 has sparked significant interest within the community due to the the game's ongoing beta. Those who have pre-ordered the title now have the chance to experience its beta version. Impressively, it has garnered positive feedback, with players taking to social media to share their gameplay clips. Notably, SonicFox, a renowned esports professional, has become the center of attention for showcasing an incredible 24-hit combo within just an hour of playing the beta.

SonicFox has also posted videos featuring gameplay with various other characters, although it appears that the Johnny Cage gameplay has garnered a more notable level of appreciation from viewers.

Mortal Kombat 1 beta: SonicFox showcases 24-hit combo in less than an hour

In the beta gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1, SonicFox showcased impressive combos with Johnny Cage. This version exhibits a heightened sense of style in his persona. While the character is renowned for his expertise in Shinto-Ryu and Shorin-Ryu Karate style, it's his Hollywood demeanor that significantly amplifies his presence within Mortal Kombat 1.

SonicFox employed Kano as a Kameo fighter alongside Johnny Cage while executing combos. These Kameo fighters contribute to the battle by executing combos and unique maneuvers. Their inclusion significantly improves the likelihood of victory, particularly when facing critical damage situations.

Gamer's reaction on SonicFox's YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/ SonicFox)

Executing combos in fighting games poses a significant challenge as it requires mastering not only your own character's techniques, but also those of other characters. Hence, the accomplishment of flawlessly performing complex and unstoppable moves, especially during the game's beta phase, is certainly deserving of appreciation.

Mortal Kombat 1 beta: All playable fighters and Kameo fighters

The ongoing beta for Mortal Kombat 1 is currently accessible and scheduled to conclude on August 21, 2023. To experience and practice combos, interested individuals must pre-order the game. This beta access is exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users. After pre-purchasing the game, they'll have the opportunity to directly download the beta version from the stores of the corresponding platforms.

In the MK1 Beta, players will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one multiplayer matches and partake in the Klassic Tower mode, where they will face off against AI opponents. The beta features a robust roster of six playable characters: Kenshi, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sub-Zero, Li Mei, and Kitana. Additionally, the lineup includes four cameo fighters: Jax, Kano, Sonya, and Frost.

Players will have the option to showcase their experience from the beta on various social media platforms by demonstrating their skilful moves and combos. While MK 1 remains in the beta phase, immersing themselves in gameplay with these iconic characters will provide valuable insights into the upcoming MK game.