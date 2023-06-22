Final Fantasy 16 Fastitocalon Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Fastitocalon is one of Final Fantasy 16's Notorious Marks, which are elite enemies that Clive must overcome during the course of his journeys. The hints for these foes are often quite vague, leaving little idea of where to find them. Of course, once you find them, you have to defeat them. While the bills these monsters appear on give you a general area to look out for, that’s not always enough.

Fastitocalon is located somewhere in the Velkroy Desert, which is a part of the Dhalmekian Republic. While you cannot get there and challenge it until later, it’s a battle worth tackling.

How to locate Final Fantasy 16's Notorious Mark Fastitocalon

Fastitocalon's location in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

After initially heading to the Dhalmekian Republic and completing the Main Story Quests for this JRPG, this Notorious Mark will show up on your list of bills. All it will tell you is that it’s a black boulder, and it is somewhere in the Velkroy Desert in Final Fantasy 16.

If you want to find Fastitocalon, it’s easier than you might think. If you want to skip the search, just head to the northeast portion of the Velkroy Desert area (in the image above). You’ll see a large black boulder, which is a sign that this foe is ready to level 34 fight.

How to defeat Fastitocalon in Final Fantasy 16

Clive Roswell will almost immediately be attacked by your target. Much like Blastoise in Pokemon, this turtle is going to unleash a barrage of water bullets at the player with Water Cannon. If you dodge the first one, the rest will go sailing harmlessly.

However, the creature will probably tuck back into its shell and spin away to Water Cannon again, so get ready to dodge. One of its attacks hits incredibly hard, as it will rear up on its hind legs and smash back down. Be ready to dodge this as well.

Thankfully, combat in FF16 is very free-flowing and action-packed. It’s easy to get ready to move out of the way. This enemy hits hard, but most of its attacks are quite slow.

For this battle, I found that Ifrit, Ramuh, and Titan’s powers were most useful. It feels like Titan breaks down Stagger meters faster, so I use its powers whenever possible.

Tetsudo Trompe can be devastating if you aren't careful (Image via Square Enix)

This enemy’s most devastating attack is Tetsudo Trompe. Spinning into the air, this will create a series of AOE attacks on the ground for you to avoid.

Fastitocalon will also smash into the ground during this strike.

Fastitocalon Rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Rewards

1,000 XP

60 AP

10,000 Gil

20 Renown

Scarletite x1

Once you’ve bested this foe, you’ll receive a few important rewards. The exp and other currencies are useful, but the Scarletite, in particular, is an important reward. If you keep this on hand, it will be much easier to craft Excalibur once you’ve completed the appropriate side quest.

Final Fantasy 16 is now available on PlayStation 5. Those who have not purchased it can try the demo in the interim.

