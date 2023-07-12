Final Fantasy 16 guide - The Meaning of Life walkthrough

The Meaning of Life is the 17th main quest in Final Fantasy 16 and begins following the Buried Memories quest. This time, Clive and Jill return to Eastpool and discover the tragedy that has befallen them. It is one of the uncomplicated quests, and completing it is relatively straightforward. Since the protagonist finally accepts the truth that he's Dominant, he takes on his responsibility and accepts his fate.

After seeing the villagers slaughtered by Imperial forces, they decide to take matters into their own hands. You will encounter four types of Imperial enemies: Legionnaires, War Wyrms, Astrologers, and Captains.

This article provides a walkthrough of The Meaning of Life in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "The Meaning of Life" quest in Final Fantasy 16

An Imperial Champion appears once you defeat the enemies and enter the village. It states that his mother ordered the attack to slaughter villagers. With that, two Imperial Astrologers will emerge, and you must finish them off quickly to fight the Champion.

Eastpool desperately needs a hero; since the Imperials have taken control of it, you must eliminate them all. The Champion wields a hammer, using overhead vertical slams and spinning attacks involving horizontal swipes. Because it relies entirely on these moves, take advantage of its weakness.

Besides the Champion's unique attack Divine Hammer, you should be able to tackle its attacks easily. When using this powerful attack, the Champion will hold the hammer above it and charge it. After a few seconds, it will slam the hammer down, creating an explosion of light.

Additionally, this ability will cause significant damage if you do not stay out of the line of attack. When the hammer is slammed on the ground, it sends out the pillar of burning light as a wave in the direction the Champion faces.

Clive and the Imperial Force (Image via Square Enix)

Using the Limit Breaker from the disposal is the best way to take out the Champion in Final Fantasy 16. You can look at the stun bar to see the effect of your attack as it chips away its health. With the Eikons abilities by your side, you can deal more damage in its stunned state and defeat the Champion.

After defeating it, you will find Hannah's dead body and apologize for her demise and the village. The fight concludes, and another cutscene begins. You whisk back to the World Map and travel to The Hideaway.

In summary, "The Meaning of Life" quest in Final Fantasy 16 is climactic in the game's storyline. The protagonist, Clive, embraces his role as a Dominant and takes on the responsibility of battling against the Imperial forces that have brought cataclysm to Eastpool. The search involves fighting various Imperial enemies.

