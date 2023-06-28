Final Fantasy 16 Ten of Clubs Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16 presents exciting side quests that provide thrilling and enjoyable gameplay experiences. These quests demand exploration of the game's various regions and the pursuit of some unique and powerful foes. These enemies can be considered mini-bosses within the game, possessing exceptional combat abilities and distinctive appearances.

To eliminate these bosses, you must engage with Nektar in the Hideaway, who will grant you access to the Hunt Board that features the hunting missions. Final Fantasy 16 introduces "Notorious Marks," which require players to embark on quests to defeat specific creatures.

These challenging targets can be found on the Hunt Board. These hunting jobs offer various benefits, such as earning experience points (EXP) and obtaining valuable crafting materials.

This guide provides details on the location of the Ten of Clubs and strategies for defeating this boss.

Where to find Ten of Clubs in Final Fantasy 16

Open the map and choose the Dravozd region (Image via Square Enix)

During the main quest of Final Fantasy 16, titled Things Fall Apart, you will get access to this job. While in the Hideaway, open the map, choose the Dravozd region, and utilize Fast Travel to reach that location. Once you arrive in the Dravozd region, open the map again and look for an area known as Vamare, located below the Fields of Corava area. Your objective is to reach that specific point. You can use the image mentioned above to determine the Notorious Mark's exact location.

How to defeat Ten of Clubs in Final Fantasy 16

He forcefully strikes the ground (Image via Square Enix)

Upon reaching Vamare, you will encounter a formidable boss named Ten of Clubs. He wields an enormous weapon and forcefully strikes the ground, resulting in the formation of rocks after a few seconds. Additionally, he employs powerful strikes with his weapon, consisting of two consecutive blows. He also executes spin-based attacks.

Employ the Precision Dodge move (Image via Square Enix)

It is crucial to avoid being hit by his weapon, as it inflicts substantial damage. The most effective method of evasion is to consistently employ the Precision Dodge move. To dodge the boss's attacks, you need to actively press the R1 button. Following a successful Precision Dodge, you can press the Square button to execute Counterattacks. Utilizing these two moves will let you deal damage to the boss.

To effectively confront him, take advantage of the moment he strikes the ground and briefly pause. Employ the Phoenix Shift ability to swiftly position yourself behind him, enabling you to initiate a barrage of attacks. Upon successfully executing the attacks, the boss will become Staggered.

Unleash a flurry of Eikonic attacks (Image via Square Enix)

During the Staggering Phase, continuously unleash a flurry of Eikonic attacks on him. Remember, his Staggered state persists until his Stagger bar is replenished, necessitating quick and decisive strikes on your part.

You can employ the Limit Break ability in Final Fantasy 16, which grants you incredible strength. Use this ability to deliver powerful strikes to the boss. Additionally, you can employ the Eikonic ability in conjunction with Limit Break. Skillfully evade attacks and unleash your Eikonic abilities to eliminate the Ten of Clubs. Once you defeat the boss, you will be rewarded with 2530 EXP, 70 Ability Points, 1 Meteorite, 1 Scarletite, 12420 Gil, and 20 Renown.

Poll : 0 votes