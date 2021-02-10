Final Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup leaderboard: Who were the big winners?

Last night, the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup took place, with players competing for a chance to get early access to the new Lovely skin.

All seven regions have wrapped up at this point, and the final leaderboards are up. Here's a look at the top 3 from each server region:

Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup leaderboard

All results displayed here have been picked up from Fortnite Tracker. Fans can click on each region's name to see the full leaderboards, as just the top 3 Duos from each are listed below.

Top teams from each region were rewarded with the Lovely skin and her back bling, according to their placements:

Asia: 1st - 125th

1st - 125th Brazil: 1st - 250th

1st - 250th Europe: 1st - 1,750th

1st - 1,750th Middle East: 1st - 125th

1st - 125th NA East: 1st - 875th

1st - 875th NA West: 1st - 250th

1st - 250th Oceania: 1st - 125th

The Cup took place in the Fortnite Arena, with players teaming up in Duos. Each team was allowed to play in a maximum of 10 matches and earned points based on eliminations and placement within each match. There were no monetary rewards for the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup.

Lovely Reward

Asia

Advertisement

komon -α-, いくしすだぉ MAESAR ON TOP, SVN YungHD ALBA Flot0rz666ӝ, ALBA Raifer ϟ

Brazil

кbr 26, 9z Barella1x Рulgа, LOUD leleo -ᴄʀ- Frаns, WＡVE JannisZ

Europe

Asko la legende, ifizzzizi Dreags NesTea, vovifishy YiveRUBEN ӝ, Beetwe

Middle East

Falcon Snowaldo, SAQR Modisk Nirqqen97, FRM ANCHOR 父 Falcon Speedy., Sudor Saud

NA East

KlutchZG, LaggyZG Creamyjrc, harryMVP Revised YT, Jbcao

NA West

Nutvi, pure natee rаmx, Realty Drexxiz φ drippy nalgas, Varity Astro

Oceania

GLM suns, MADE Korq MG Combаt, qreateful MADE eggy, ANON ACKERMAN

The Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup had a great turnout in each region. Congratulations are deserved by every pair that snagged an early Lovely skin and back bling through the event.