Final Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup leaderboard: Who were the big winners?

Last night, the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup took place, with players competing for a chance to get early access to the new Lovely skin.
All seven regions have wrapped up at this point, and the final leaderboards are up. Here's a look at the top 3 from each server region:
Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup leaderboard
All results displayed here have been picked up from Fortnite Tracker. Fans can click on each region's name to see the full leaderboards, as just the top 3 Duos from each are listed below.
Top teams from each region were rewarded with the Lovely skin and her back bling, according to their placements:
- Asia: 1st - 125th
- Brazil: 1st - 250th
- Europe: 1st - 1,750th
- Middle East: 1st - 125th
- NA East: 1st - 875th
- NA West: 1st - 250th
- Oceania: 1st - 125th
The Cup took place in the Fortnite Arena, with players teaming up in Duos. Each team was allowed to play in a maximum of 10 matches and earned points based on eliminations and placement within each match. There were no monetary rewards for the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup.
- komon -α-, いくしすだぉ
- MAESAR ON TOP, SVN YungHD
- ALBA Flot0rz666ӝ, ALBA Raifer ϟ
- кbr 26, 9z Barella1x
- Рulgа, LOUD leleo -ᴄʀ-
- Frаns, WＡVE JannisZ
- Asko la legende, ifizzzizi
- Dreags NesTea, vovifishy
- YiveRUBEN ӝ, Beetwe
- Falcon Snowaldo, SAQR Modisk
- Nirqqen97, FRM ANCHOR 父
- Falcon Speedy., Sudor Saud
- KlutchZG, LaggyZG
- Creamyjrc, harryMVP
- Revised YT, Jbcao
- Nutvi, pure natee
- rаmx, Realty Drexxiz φ
- drippy nalgas, Varity Astro
- GLM suns, MADE Korq
- MG Combаt, qreateful
- MADE eggy, ANON ACKERMAN
The Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup had a great turnout in each region. Congratulations are deserved by every pair that snagged an early Lovely skin and back bling through the event.Published 10 Feb 2021, 20:36 IST