Find the Great Song of Khvarena in the cave: Genshin Impact quest guide with cave location

Genshin Impact has added multiple sets of World Quests to enhance its vast open-world gameplay, particularly following the introduction of the Sumeru region in the v3.6 update. The game now features a new quest series called "Khvarena of Good and Evil," which includes several subquests, one of which is "As the Khvarena's Light Shows."

This subquest involves several steps and child quests. Travelers are tasked to find the five Great Songs of Khvarena scattered throughout the desert. The following section describes how to find the Great Song hidden in the cave.

As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Samudaya - Genshin Impact quest guide

After players find the first Khvarena's Great Song, they are tasked to find the following three before proceeding to the final fifth. These three Great Songs form the child quests of the "As the Khvarena's Light Show" quest. The three parts are called the Samudaya, Dukha, and Nirodha.

The three Great Songs are hidden in different regions, with Samudha in a cave, Dukha in a cavern, and Nirodha in a Khaenri'ahn ruin.

Teleport point players need to go to (Image via Genshin Impact)

To find the Great Song of Khvarena in the cave, players should start by teleporting to the teleport point west of the Asipattravana Swamp, as shown in the picture.

After that, they can navigate by clicking on the "As the Khvarena's Light Show: Samudaya" option in the World Quests section of the quest menu. Players will have to fly down to the location shown on the map, where they will reach the entrance of a cave.

They will then have to enter the cave, following the new navigation. Once inside, travelers will find a gateway with an orange seal in the corner. Going near the seal will trigger a tutorial on the screen.

Tutorial for Amrita Seal (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers will need to remove the seal before proceeding into the cave. This can be done by following these steps:

Equip the new Sorush tool from the Inventory after gaining the Twin-Horned Chaplet. Switch to Sorush and go near the sealed pathway. Hold the interact button of Sorush until the loading screen appears.

Players will automatically come out of the Sorush mode and find the seal broken.

Great Song: Samudaya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once travelers proceed into the cave, they will find the Great Song. The Great Song can be retrieved by switching to Sorush and using the interact button near the song.

The following video is a detailed visual guide:

Players can then proceed with the other steps of the quest. The quest is followed by the sub-quest "The Hymn of Tir Yazad (Part 1)" in the Khvarena of Good and Evil series in Genshin Impact.

