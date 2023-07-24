Find the location of the first, second, and third hidden treasure: Genshin Impact Returning Curios guide

Genshin Impact 3.8 update has brought a new temporary map for players to explore and enjoy. Apart from the main event quests, the Veluriyam Mirage is filled with tons of puzzles, treasure chests, and world quests to find. Returning Curios is one such world quest players can only participate in after completing all three main event quests.

In the quests, NPC Idiya will provide different riddles which contain the locations of hidden treasures. Players must find three such hidden chests that contain memento and hand it over to Idiya to complete the world quest. In this article, we will cover all three spots for hidden treasures in Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Location of all hidden treasures in the "Returning Curio" world quest

Find NPC Idiya at this location (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Part III of Secret Summer Paradise in Genshin Impact, players can start the "Returning Curios" world quest. Interact with Idiya in Silver Bottle Courtyard to learn about all the hidden mementos in three treasure chests. Completing the world quests will reward you with the following:

Primogems x 20

Mora x 11,000

First Hidden Treasure location

Find this location and sit here (Image via WoW Quests/ YouTube)

You will receive a riddle for the first curio after the world quest kicks off. The riddle hints about a lamplight and something to do with sitting on a table. Go to the marked location on the map and investigate your surroundings to find this table shown in the image above. Sit on one of the chairs to spawn the first hidden treasure and memento.

Second Hidden Treasure location

Follow the quest navigation (Image via HoYoverse)

Track back to Idiya to get a hint about the second hidden treasure location. Players will receive another cipher to solve and a marked location on the map. Head to the yellow zone and find a Choo-Choo cart to board. This will take Genshin Impact players to an underground cave where they will find a preprint puzzle.

Before entering the puzzle, push the wooden box completely to the right side. Insert the streaming puzzle and complete it to teleport to another location to find a glowing spot to dig out. Interact with the glowing spot to find the second hidden treasure and memento in Genshin Impact.

Third Hidden Treasure location

Route to the last location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Hidden Treasure's cipher mentions a blue ceiling and a floor of white candy. This riddle refers to a high point above the clouds, and the highest point on the map is the Central Hub, where the wheel turns.

Head to the first marked location to meet Hydro Eidolons, who will start playing hide-n-seek with you. Search and find all three Eidolons to unlock the Clusterleaf. Infuse the Dendro element to activate it and use the newly formed sigils to head to the top of Central Hub. Like the last event quest in Genshin Impact 3.8, ride the floating platform and use the sigils again to reach the final floating island.