Fire character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

In Honkai Star Rail, Fire element characters will bring heat to any battle with their single target and AoE strikes, allowing players to melt through their obstacles. There are different playable characters of different Path and elements. However, the Fire element characters usually have a high damage output in combat, making them suitable for a good DPS in Honkai Star Rail.

The character tier list for the Fire character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 is covered in the article that follows.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this post are those of the author alone.

Trailblazer and Himeko are the best Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

All Fire characters are arranged in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list above displays a list of all playable Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. Each character is assessed in accordance with the current meta and without using Eidolons.

A-tier

Himeko

Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (image via HoYoverse)

Himeko of Honkai Star Rail is a brave scientist who repaired the Astral Express as a young child. She still serves as the Astral Express's guide as she traverses between worlds and is an emanator of the Trailblazer. This 5-Star Fire character can be obtained from the permanent banner.

Himeko, who follows the Path of Erudition, deals with enormous AoE damage to enemies on the battlefield. Her skill, Molten Detonation, scales on her ATK stat and deals an AoE attack to three distinct targets. Additionally, her ultimate, Heavenly Flare, shoots a powerful laser beam from the sky to obliterate any enemies in the area while recovering 10 energy in a single hit.

Trailblazer

The Trailblazer (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

During the Cocolia boss fight in the game's first story arc, players can acquire the Fire Trailblazer, a Preservation unit. Despite being free to play, this Fire character is possibly the second-best tank in the entire game. The Fire Trailblazer ranks relatively high on the Fire tier list, thanks to their impressive set of skills and abilities.

The Trailblazer’s Fire variant is an excellent tank to have on your team because they attract opponents to attack with their Skill. When facing strong Elites, especially if they are fire-weak, it is also helpful to build up stacks of Magma Will by hitting or blocking before unleashing massive damage. When facing opponents who are not weak to fire, it will be more difficult for you to make use of the Trailblazer's damage output, although they can still be useful for tempting strikes.

Himeko and Trailblazer are competent enough to be in an A-tier position thanks to their skills and ultimates, but in order to survive on the battlefield, they would need superior Eidolons and an effective squad.

B-tier

Asta

Asta, lead astronomer of Herta Space Station (Image via Hoyoverse)

A 4-star Fire character named Asta follows the Path of Harmony and acts as the Herta Space Station’s principal researcher. She is a bright energetic young woman who deals with the Intelligentsia Guild and oversees outspoken workers. She excels at providing her teammates benefits since she follows the Path of Harmony.

Asta's ultimate can boost the speed of each of her comrades. Every time she strikes an enemy, she also gains charge stacks which helps raise your team’s assault based on how many opponents were harmed.

Hook

Hook, leader of "The Moles"(Image via HoYoverse)

Hook is a four-star Fire character that follows the Path of Destruction. She is a young girl who leads the mischievous organization known as "The Moles" and dwells in the underworld of Belobog. Players might recall Hook and her amusing little band from the Jarilo-VI campaign. This cheeky character has a lot of DPS potential, and in earlier versions, she was also shown on a number of Character Stellar Wrap banners.

When Hook utilizes her ultimate, it transforms her subsequent skill into a powerful AoE attack. She has the ability to inflict burns on enemies, and when burned enemies are attacked, she recovers energy and deals more fire damage.

Hook and Asta in the B-tier perform admirably in the game, but to maintain these fire characters under the spotlight, they do need a substantial investment in resources and a squad that is tailored exclusively for them.

This concludes our tier list of the best Fire element characters to invest in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.