Fitz sparks community war after uttering a slur online 

Fitz has brought stans of Minecraft streamers against his own fanbase. It is unclear what this means for the future Minecraft collabs. Fitz has used the r-word.

Fitz is currently trending as a result. pic.twitter.com/QkHj11oCAa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 17, 2021

It immediately made his community and the stans of the Dream Team go to war. They have been back and forth all day. Fitz doesn't seem to really care if he has offended anyone.

In fact, he has taken the unexpected route of standing by what he said. In this tweet, it is clear to see that he isn't going to apologize anytime soon.

hi guys. i want to come out and say that i made a lot of racial, sexual, and insensitive jokes in my past. it’s something I’m proud of, i still think a majority of them are funny, and i genuinely couldn’t give less of a fuck if anyone finds them offensivehttps://t.co/t8jZ9KcPqb — Fitz (@goodguyfitz) May 26, 2020

i hope we live in a world someday where no one can say anything at all 💜💫❄️ — Fitz (@goodguyfitz) January 17, 2021

//TW //Fitz //Comedy //Slur



Fitz Apology For Saying The R Slur pic.twitter.com/8W7ye467Li — Jadyn (@JadynIsBanned) January 17, 2021

Many would state that Minecraft streamers have said the word, among others, themselves, but the difference is an apology was given soon after. Fitz is not even close to feeling sorry, and upon further inspection of his own fanbase and videos, it is very clear why.

no not the R slur?!?!😱😱 — Veridiss (@Veridiss) January 16, 2021

slam dunk — grimley (@grrimley) January 17, 2021

Mfs when fitz says the r slur pic.twitter.com/QOdeDCaLLF — Shu (@ShuTheFirst) January 17, 2021

Mrbeast said it too.



Yall want him canceled too? — ViperRko17 (@gameplexrex) January 17, 2021

Fitz isn't a part of the regular Minecraft streaming community. He has technically gained his entire community from saying thinsgs like this often.

ITS LITERALLY BEEN TWO HOURS AND FITZ ALREADY SAID THE R SLUR PLEASE — bri ! (@netherbiomes) January 16, 2021

What the hell is wrong with some people?? Including a cpl on this thread 😑 — Lynn (@Lynn24262557) January 17, 2021

theirs literally neurodivergent creators on the smp and fitz said the r slur — maggie o7 (@TUBB0INABOX) January 17, 2021

fuck fitz, lets get his ass banned — juicebox/damian ★ (@juiceboxeef) January 16, 2021

The Dream Team stans can definitely kick him out of their particular space on YouTube because the Dream Team is very affected by what their stans think. Fans can keep the pressure going and convince them that Fitz is not the type of creator they want to see. That isn't to say that it will make Fitz lose his own fanbase. Here are three tweets show the different perspectives on Fitz's actions.

fitz said "The R slur" and now 14 year old stans are trying to cancel him pic.twitter.com/apSw9XshyG — BIazerBIu (@BlazerB1u) January 17, 2021

“you can’t cancel fitz, he won’t care” & “he shouldn’t have said the r slur” are two statements that can coexist. — brandi ♌︎ (@CATB0YALEX) January 17, 2021

mf its been two hours and fitz already said the r slur. im out 🏃‍♀️ — qwuack (@STR4D_) January 16, 2021

An interesting question that has been raised. Can a community that a streamer does not try to appeal to get him cancelled? It is easy to see that they have influence in their community and can keep him away from them, but if they can take him down seems unlikely.

Fitz will most likely come out of this more popular than before

Fitz is coming from a different community than the one that has given him backlash. His content is far more geared towards the people who sided with him in this debate, and all of the clout he has received has given him more clout for those who may like his content.

Image via Fitz YouTube

fitz after seeing he’s being cancelled for saying “the R slur”: pic.twitter.com/f4tnGIrQIS — Mileena (Doopie) (@maybeitryalitt1) January 17, 2021

This is not the type of content that Dream, GeorgeNotFound, or Quackity put out. It's not geared to children or the stans that normally follow those streamers. What is clear is that this may very well cause a huge rift between the Minecraft streamers and Fitz, causing them not to invite him to play anymore.

Looking at Twitter shows that the more vocal side is the one that supports Fitz. That could change in a matter of minutes, but it's clear how divided this issue really is.

It would seem like the best-case scenario is for Fitz to stay in his own lane because his regular fanbase and those who support regular Minecraft streamers do not see eye to eye at all. Added pressure from Twitter, YouTube comments, and more will make a clear rift, and the creators will have to act.

