Dehya is one of the most popular characters from Sumeru in Genshin Impact. Her first official appearance was during the Archon Quest chapter, where she took on a bodyguard job and later helped the traveler in the desert areas. Thanks to her active role and interesting character design, players quickly came to appreciate her as they eagerly waited for her to become playable.

However, after Genshin Impact released the character, the community appeared disappointed with her kit, with some even calling her the worst 5-star in the game. A week after her debut, Dehya's fans took to Twitter and started the #FixDehya trend, hoping HoYoverse will do something for her.

Genshin Impact fans urge developers to buff Dehya as #FixDehya trends on Twitter

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update started with the release of a brand new 5-star character in the form of Dehya, who is also the first 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya. When her release was officially announced, players were excited about the prospect of playing her character in-game.

However, the Genshin Impact community was disappointed with Dehya's kit, and the developers decided to add her to the Standard Wish banner. While her poor kit did not stop her fans from getting hold of her in-game character, most started the #FixDehya trend on Twitter, hoping to get noticed by HoYoverse so they can "fix" it.

It all began when a user replied to an official Genshin Impact post with the #FixDehya tag and attached an image including some of their demands concerning Dehya's kit. Here is a list of all the changes mentioned in the attachment:

Increase her Elemental Skill hit rate to once every second (similar to Raiden shogun) in order to make her viable in Burgeon teams. Increase her damage mitigation to 75% and reduce her self-healing cooldown to 10 seconds, so she can be a better tank and does not die when she is off-field. Make her Elemental Burst attacks trigger the Normal Attacks so that she can be used together with Xingqiu, Yelan, Fischl, and other similar support characters. Increase her multipliers to be more in line with other 5-star characters. Fix the knockback on her Normal Attacks so that she can hit her enemies with her punch.

The image also includes other hashtags such as #BUFFDEHYA, #SAVEDEHYA, and #JUSTICEFORDEHYA. The #FixDehya tag has been trending on Twitter, with players coming forward and urging HoYoverse to fix her kit and strengthen her.

Although the aforementioned changes might make Dehya one of the strongest units in Genshin Impact, it is unlikely that the developers will make any changes to her kit.

Some players also expressed their surprise at how HoYoverse created Dehya with good lore and appealing visual design but failed to give her a proper kit.

SYP also tweeted that if Genshin Impact can release a character with an underwhelming kit such as Dehya, there is a chance that they might do it again in the future.

There are rumors that the Pyro mercenary might receive a suitable artifact set and become stronger in future updates, like with Zhongli and Kokomi. However, this is something only time will tell.

