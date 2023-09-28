fl0m CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

CS2 is the much-awaited follow-up to the widely popular tactical FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Made live and accessible for all players on September 28, 2023, the game is free to play. Numerous personalities are expected to thrive in the latest entry, with Eric "fl0m" Flom being a prominent name.

Having represented teams like Myhtic and eLevate, the American Counter-Strike professional has enjoyed a notable career. He recently made a successful transition to streaming and content creation.

Everything to know about fl0m's CS2 settings in 2023

fl0m's commitment and success have earned him the status of a dedicated Counter-Strike 2 streamer and a bastion for the North American CS community. He's also involved in developing up-and-coming talent through Mythic, an organization he co-owns.

His Twitch streams are known for his engaging personality and educational CS2 content. For aspiring professionals, his insights into CS2 strategies could be a valuable resource.

Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by fl0m in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.50

eDPI: 1200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: 0

Size: 4

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 0

Shift Left Amt: 0

Shift Right Amt: 0

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 0

Amt Lat: 0

Amt Vert: 0

Cycle: 2

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 2560x1440

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Current Video Values Preset: High

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4X MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Mode Detail: High

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: High

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 20

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 50

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7

Mouse: SteelSeries Prime Wireless

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Headset: SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

To replicate fl0m's Counter-Strike 2 settings, go to the CS2 Settings section and find options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display. Copy and paste the settings mentioned above, but ensure your preferences are met as well.