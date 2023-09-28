fl0m CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

CS2 is the much-awaited follow-up to the widely popular tactical FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Made live and accessible for all players on September 28, 2023, the game is free to play. Numerous personalities are expected to thrive in the latest entry, with Eric "fl0m" Flom being a prominent name.
Having represented teams like Myhtic and eLevate, the American Counter-Strike professional has enjoyed a notable career. He recently made a successful transition to streaming and content creation.
Everything to know about fl0m's CS2 settings in 2023
fl0m's commitment and success have earned him the status of a dedicated Counter-Strike 2 streamer and a bastion for the North American CS community. He's also involved in developing up-and-coming talent through Mythic, an organization he co-owns.
His Twitch streams are known for his engaging personality and educational CS2 content. For aspiring professionals, his insights into CS2 strategies could be a valuable resource.
Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by fl0m in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.50
- eDPI: 1200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: 0
- Size: 4
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 0
- Shift Left Amt: 0
- Shift Right Amt: 0
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 0
- Amt Lat: 0
- Amt Vert: 0
- Cycle: 2
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Current Video Values Preset: High
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4X MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Mode Detail: High
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 20
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
Peripherals
- Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7
- Mouse: SteelSeries Prime Wireless
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
To replicate fl0m's Counter-Strike 2 settings, go to the CS2 Settings section and find options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display. Copy and paste the settings mentioned above, but ensure your preferences are met as well.