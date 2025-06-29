Fleuret (Seiji Shiratori) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Fleuret or Seiji Shiratori is a 4-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. He deals Wind element damage with his kit and takes the Assassin job in a team. Seiji Shiratori excels in dealing massive damage to a single target on the battlefield. His Right to Action boosts his critical rate and increases the number of hits he lands with his skills.

Seiji Shiratori is an excellent addition to the team if you don’t have 5-star DPS characters. That said, here’s how you can build the best Fleuret or Seiji Shiratori in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Fleuret in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The best P5X Revelation Card you can equip with Fleuret is Victory. He gets a Wind damage buff from its two-set effects. When equipped with four pieces, he gains a certain percentage chance to inflict additional damage based on his attack.

You can aim for the following main stats in the card:

Sky: Attack

Attack Star: Critical Damage

Critical Damage Moon: Attack

For sub-stats, you can prioritize getting Critical Damage, Critical Rate, and Penetration.

Best weapons for Fleuret in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The best weapons for Seiji Shiratori in P5X are the 4-star Knight’s Reward and 5-star Venus Sunrise. Here are their details at rank 1:

Knight’s Reward: It boosts his attack by 12%. He gains a 30% chance to deal an additional 3.8% damage (up to 19%) when attacking the same enemy multiple times.

It boosts his attack by 12%. He gains a 30% chance to deal an additional 3.8% damage (up to 19%) when attacking the same enemy multiple times. Venus Sunrise: It boosts his Critical Rate by 18%. He gains one Right to Strike stack and buffs Critical Rate by 12% at the battle’s start. Every Right to Strike stack increases the damage by 7.5% of the current total stacks.

You must aim for Venus Sunrise while choosing a weapon for the best Fleuret build. It boosts his Critical Rate and overall damage output, which is best for a DPS character. While Knight’s Reward also buffs his damage, it has its limitations.

Skill priority

Here is the best order to invest in Seiji’s skills:

Skill 3 (Saber Surge) > Thief Tactics > Skill 1 (Blustering Epee) > Skill 2 (Graceful gale)

Also read: P5X City Life guide

Best teams for Fleuret in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Mona or Morgana is the best teammate for Seiji Shiratori in Persona 5: The Phantom X. He can help Seiji deal additional damage with Saber Surge by inflicting Windswept. Additionally, Mona can provide a decent amount of healing to keep him alive.

Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best team options for Seiji Shiratori:

Mona+Leon+Okyann

Wonder’s Persona:

Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage Norn: Windswept and Defense Down

Windswept and Defense Down Janosik: Defense Down

Mona+Sepia+Okyann

Wonder’s Persona:

Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage Norn: Windswept and Defense Down

Windswept and Defense Down Janosik: Defense Down

Check out our best Skull build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X here.

