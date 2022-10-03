Floating cities are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has been a very different thus far. The map is very different, as is the storyline. Instead of trying to learn about and understand the Zero Point and the Reality Tree, gamers and NPCs are trying to understand what Chrome is, who the Herald is, and just how the island is in danger this time.

Chrome has been the biggest change thus far, though the map has undergone some significant changes in other ways. Many POIs and landmarks are now floating.

Cloudy Condo and other spots are elevated by balloons, and it appears that those balloons will not only be moving around, but will be picking up other locations as the season progresses.

New leak suggests big changes coming to floating cities in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The latest leak comes from HYPEX, one of the most prominent leakers in the Fortnite community. If they tweet something out, there's a very good chance it will come true.

This time, they've shared images of what the map might look like in the future. The floating cities were one of the more unique changes in the initial stages of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and it seems it's only going to get more important.

HYPEX @HYPEX Floating POIs will move around the map as the season progresses, as seen in the 2nd & 3rd pics. Also some hexagon chrome things will appear around the map as the Chrome spreads, as seen in the first pic. (Thanks @ESFortniteBR2 @NotPaloleaks for pointing this out) Floating POIs will move around the map as the season progresses, as seen in the 2nd & 3rd pics. Also some hexagon chrome things will appear around the map as the Chrome spreads, as seen in the first pic. (Thanks @ESFortniteBR2 / @NotPaloleaks for pointing this out) https://t.co/YQG3rLJLIj

The floating cities appear poised to move about the island. Right now, they're completely stationary, so something will trigger and cause the map's POIs to potentially change places.

This could mark some of the biggest in-season changes to the map that Fortnite has seen yet. While most big alterations take place in between seasons, but this might be an interesting reshaping.

Several landmarks, like the Driftwood and others, will be on the move, which would dramatically change the layout of the map.

The Driftwood is currently floating (Image via Epic Games)

Another change was pointed out in the leak, however. The chrome pillars that can largely be found in and around Herald's Sanctum right now are expected to begin popping up across the island.

Chrome, much like the Reality Tree last season, is poised to begin taking over the entire Fortnite island.

Given the appearance of a floating city and the chrome pillars in the first image, it's safe to assume that these might be related. Fortnite landmarks might be trying to get away from Chrome.

It's clear that the goo isn't necessarily good for the island. The boss uses Chrome, so it's automatically labeled a negative. Plus, it has dramatically changed the gameplay, which may also be another negative.

Chrome seems to be the main antagonist this season, so the landmarks and POIs may be relocating to safe locations.

For now, gamers will have to wait and see exactly what Chrome is doing and how, when, and why locations are floating to new spots.

This information is based on a leak, and while many do eventually come true, they are not a confirmed source of information. With unofficial reveals of this nature, it will probably not be confirmed until it actually happens in the game.

