All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 fish locations

Players around the world are excited about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, as it comes with new characters, challenges, and more.

There are all sorts of ways to earn XP in the game, which is paramount in each and every season. Doing everyday tasks is a good way to get a little bit of XP here and there.

Fishing is something that many players can do to get some XP. It is also a great way to find health, weapons, and other items in the game.

Listed below are all the fishing locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Ice Machines and other fish locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Option 1: Fishing spots

Most fishing spots in the game look like this (Image via Epic Games)

Fishing spots are unsurprisingly the most common place to find fish in Fortnite. The presence of fish is indicated by bubbling spots in the middle of a body of water. This doesn't always have to be an ocean or river. Even lakes and ponds can have them.

Fishing spots usually provide players with plenty of fish. Players can even get a weapon or two if they're lucky.

Option 2: Ice Machines

Ice Machines in the game always have fish in them, and they are very easy to open (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Ice machines are among the best places to get fish because they always drop the aquatic animal. Players who open an ice machine will always get at least one fish, so this method has even more of a success rate than regular fishing.

Fish are also located in almost every possible spot. Most POIs and landmarks have them. There are likely a few ice machines at almost every point in a match.

Ice machines are easy to open, and they generally provide players with multiple fish, making them a great option to heal or stock up on items.

Option 3: Fishing in the open water

Players can begin fishing anywhere in the game world, not just fishing spots (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can also find fish by fishing anywhere with a rod. Players can simply cast their rod into a body of water and wait for something to come up.

This method usually doesn't yield high-quality items, but it is another way to get fish in the game.

Listed below are some of the different types of fish available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. They are available in various locations across the map. These creatures provide either health or shields when used:

Orange Flopper

Dark Vanguard Jellyfish

Green Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Blue Slurpfish

Light Blue Shield Fish

Black Striped Shield Fish

Blue Flopper

Green Shield Fish

Purple Slurpfish

Light Blue Small Fry

Pink Shield Fish

Yellow Slurpfish

Tan Small Fry

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Jellyfish

Players can use the locations and methods listed above to try and collect all 23 fish currently available in Chapter 3 Season 4 of the game.

