FlyQuest vs PSG Talon League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage will feature FlyQuest taking on PSG Talon. The winner of this game holds a significant advantage as they progress to Round 2 with the opportunity to secure their spot in the Bracket Stage. Alternatively, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket where an elimination game awaits them. Thus, it's important to win all matches in this tournament.

Before the best-of-three matchup, let's delve into both teams' recent performances and statistics.

FlyQuest vs PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

FlyQuest showed a stellar display in the LCS Spring, with all players performing exceptionally. The team finished the Group Stage in first place and won the first two Playoff Stage games to reach the Grand Final.

However, the North American roster with five different international players, FlyQuest, lost the Grand Final against Team Liquid. The series was competitive, and the scoreline could've gone either way.

FlyQuest's Mid-Jungle duo of Jensen and Inspired was the most significant factor in the team's deep tournament run.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon dominated the PCS Spring Playoffs and won the trophy to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In. They have now qualified for four consecutive MSI tournaments.

PSG's Midlaner, Maple, played exceptionally well throughout the split, and his Taliyah and Annie picks were remarkable. However, the team's five Taiwanese players must be at the top of their game to be competitive against FlyQuest.

Prediction: FlyQuest is expected to win the best-of-three series 2-0 against PSG Talon.

Head-to-head

This will be FlyQuest's first match against PSG Talon in LoL esports history.

Previous results

FlyQuest lost 1-3 in their last series against Team Liquid in the LoL LCS Spring Grand Final.

On the other hand, PSG Talon won 3-0 against Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS in the PCS Spring Playoffs Grand Final.

MSI 2024 rosters

FlyQuest

Top : Bwipo

: Bwipo Jungle : Inspired

: Inspired Mid : Jensen

: Jensen ADC : Massu

: Massu Support: Busio

PSG Talon

Top : Azhi

: Azhi Jungle : JunJia

: JunJia Mid : Maple

: Maple ADC : Betty

: Betty Support: Woody

Livestream details

The matchup between FlyQuest and PSG Talon in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In will start at the given times:

PT : May 1, 1 am

: May 1, 1 am CET : May 1, 10 am

: May 1, 10 am IST : May 1, 1:30 pm

: May 1, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : May 1, 4 pm

: May 1, 4 pm KST: May 1, 5 pm

Fans can see the FlyQuest vs PSG Talon series live by going to the below sites:

