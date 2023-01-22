Fnatic vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on day 2 of week 1 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between Fnatic and G2 Esports. This game will always draw the attention of the fans as it is a clash between the dynasty kings.

G2 Esports and Fnatic are two of the most successful organizations in Europe, which means no matter the situation, the stakes in this match are always high. This match is not just a game about a win or a loss, it is a rivalry that offers bragging rights to the victor.

High emotions are swirling among the fanbase and the players, creating an environment that is almost impossible to ignore. Lastly, this year Rekkles will try to enact revenge against G2 Esports for everything that happened in 2021 and 2022, which makes this encounter even more exciting.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a really solid start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. In the opening game, the team crushed EXCEL and it was not even close. G2 Esports did not give an inch and it was a completely new playstyle that has been missing since 2019.

It seems G2 Esports had adopted a hyper-aggressive playstyle with Yike, Hans Sama and Mikyx, where the team goes for lane dominance and early gold leads while closing the game even before the enemy has time to scale. This is definitely a surprise, and nobody expected G2 Esports to adopt this playstyle.

It now makes even more sense why the team got rid of Jankos as he would not have been able to do what Yike is doing. The defeats that G2 Esports faced against T1, JDG and DWG KIA in 2022 seem to have changed its outlook over how League of Legends needs to be played right now if somebody wants to win.

Unfortunately, while the hyper-aggressive playstyle is fun to watch, it is also a bit of a coin flip. A few failed dives and the team trying to be aggressive can completely lose it. This was one of the reasons T1 failed to win MSI 2022, as it used to use the same hyper-aggressive playstyle and the moment that failed, it was over.

Fnatic, on the other hand, had a slow start to the 2023 season of League of Legends LEC. Despite the loss against Team Vitality, it is safe to say that Wunder, Razork and Humanoid played quite well.

Rekkles did not perform, and he showed the same issues which led to him getting kicked from G2 Esports in 2021 and failing to find a team in 2022. He was good in the lane, but when it mattered, he was very passive and slow to react.

Rekkles' passive playstyle does not work in the modern day meta and unless he changes that, Fnatic are in a world of trouble.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, this is a tough one as G2 Esports looked better but that aggressive playstyle is also volatile. On the other side, Fnatic was more stable but disjointed. Amongst the two, G2 Esports should be able to grab a victory, though the result can swing either way.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Fnatic have faced each other a total of 39 times in the past, with the former grabbing 22 victories while the latter grabbing 17.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a convincing victory.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced Team Vitality and suffered a narrow defeat.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Rekkles

Rhuckz

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM CET/1:00 PM PST.

