Fnatic vs T1 League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third game on the second day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage is set to be between Fnatic and T1. This will be quite an interesting game, as both teams seem to be in top form.

Obviously, T1 is looking like the stronger team right now, and there are very few teams that will be able to match them in terms of individual brilliance. However, Fnatic also has quite a few players who often step up in crucial moments.

Fnatic's point of attack will probably be the bot lane, with Upset being in better form than Gumayusi. However, Fnatic will have to be wary of the topside of T1, with Faker, Zeus, and Oner looking to dismantle anyone they face.

Preview of Fnatic vs T1 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage

Predictions

T1 had a really good start to League of Legends Worlds 2022. On the opening day, the team dismantled the defending world champions EDG in style. This was a major victory for T1, since it would be a major confidence booster for the roster. Before the start of the tournament, there were several predictions that did not favor T1, with many believing that the team lacked synergy.

T1 previously lost the LCK Summer 2022 finals, and everyone was quick to judge the team ahead of Worlds 2022. However, people often forget that Faker was born at the World Championships.

Back in the day, his play on Zed was what laid the groundwork for his legacy and also kickstarted the reign of T1 in the world of League of Legends.

Fnatic, on the other hand, is a strong contender from Europe. This is the team that previously stood their ground (even before G2) against the titans of the east. Fnatic was the first European team to reach the finals of the World Championships back in 2018.

Fnatic stands ahead of most other western teams, and when it comes to challenging the best in the east, Europe can always rely on them.

It is true that most of the players from the 2018 roster have left the team (apart from Hylissang). However, the spirit of Fnatic lives on, and when the team faces T1, it will be a battle to witness.

In terms of predictions, this match will likely be a close one. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, and it will all come down to who is better prepared to meet the challenges. T1 is probably the stronger team right now and should be able to grab the victory.

Head-to-head

T1 and Fnatic have faced each other only twice in professional League of Legends tournaments, and both have one win over the other.

Previous results

Previously, T1 went up against EDG at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage and grabbed an easy victory.

Fnatic faced Cloud9 and also grabbed an easy victory.

Worlds 2022 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

Fnatic vs T1 will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm CDT.

Poll : Will Fnatic be able to defeat T1? Yes No 0 votes