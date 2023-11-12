The missing Enigmatic Page X, previously believed to be non-existent, is finally available in Genshin Impact 4.2. Most travelers would already be familiar with these pages from the Book of Esoteric Revelations World Quest. You can find a total of 13 Enigmatic Pages in Fontaine and obtain a couple of chests in the Merusea Village. At any rate, Page X can be obtained while doing a new World Quest titled Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt in the new Fontaine region.

During the quest, you will simply need to find a couple of lost items and deliver them back to the owner. As a reward for completing the task, you will get the Enigmatic Page X. Here is a complete guide on how to get the final Enigmatic Page in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine Enigmatic Page X location

Talk to Urville and Nadia to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Enigmatic Page X, you must do the Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt World Quest in Genshin Impact. You can find the quest NPCs named Nadia and Urville floating on a wooden plank near Fort Charybdis Ruin after completing the In the Wake of Narcissus quest series.

Talk to Nadia and Urville to begin the mission. After a brief cutscene, you will be teleported to The Rusty Rudder and receive the quest objective to salvage all of Nadia's lost items from the sea.

Collect all the items (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and dive into the water to reach the base of the sunken Tower of Gestlat. You will find several interactable objects in this area, for example, a small box, large pink clams, seaweed, and spots with a small pillar of light. Interact with all of them and salvage Nadia's lost items. Once that is done, head back to The Rusty Rudder and give the items to Urville.

Enigmatic Page X reward (Image via HoYoverse)

After another cutscene, Urville will give you the Enigmatic Page X as a reward. With this, you can finally go back to the Breyl Region and decipher the page by using the Book of Revealing. Unfortunately, there are no chest rewards or achievements this time.

That said, you can continue the Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt World Quest to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact. Follow the quest navigation to reach an underwater aquarium and defeat a couple of Fontemer Aberrants. After the battle, Urville will ask you to look for clues to find the treasure inside the aquarium. You can interact with the music sheet nearby and follow the quest instructions.

Get 30 Primogems for completing the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This will conclude the short Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt quest and reward you with 30 Primogems. Additionally, you will get 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP from the Steambird NPC for completing the quest.