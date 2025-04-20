Forever Skies: Complete list of achievements and trophies

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 20, 2025 16:02 GMT
Forever Skies is now available on Steam (Image via Far From Home)

Forever Skies is a newly released first-person survival title by Far From Home that is now available to play on all next-generation consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you have already started the game and are wondering how many trophies there are, look no further. In total, there are 21 trophies — one Platinum, eight Gold, seven Silver, and five Bronze achievements.

Mentioned below are all the trophies available in Forever Skies, along with a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies and achievements from Forever Skies

There are 21 achievements in total in Forever Skies (Image via Far From Home)

Platinum Trophy

  • For Science: Obtain every trophy.

Gold Trophies

  • It's not a bug, It's a creature!: Discover an intelligent, friendly creature.
  • Green Thumb: Grow a plant in your airship's garden.
  • Recycle-ception: Recycle a Recycler.
  • Chain Reaction: Set off a Mine using another Mine.
  • Evolving world: Acquire fourth mission report.
  • Human beings are a disease: Complete the game and fail to save humanity.
  • Never send a human to do a machine's job: Complete the game and save humanity.
  • The more the merrier: Simultaneously experience three diseases and one booster effect (hard difficulty only).
Silver Trophies

  • So much space. Need to see it all.: Expand a living space in your airship for the first time.
  • Rise, Scientist!: Place a Turbine on your Airship and ascend to 250 masl.
  • Performing self-surgery!: Treat a disease using medical bed.
  • Stop. It. Now.: Defeat a Scrapwing Hatchery to protect your airship.
  • Search continues: Acquire second mission report.
  • Where is the cure?: Acquire third mission report.
  • Total Eclipse: Fill your moth vivarium with 3 different moths.
Bronze Trophies

  • Timbeeeer: Make a ruin collapse by extracting its metal scaffolding.
  • Yes, you can!: Pet the Friendly Insect for the first time.
  • Iron stomach: Eat uncooked food.
  • And we're Off!: Fly in your airship for the first time.
  • Hard landing: Acquire first mission report.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

