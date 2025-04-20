Forever Skies: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Forever Skies is a newly released first-person survival title by Far From Home that is now available to play on all next-generation consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you have already started the game and are wondering how many trophies there are, look no further. In total, there are 21 trophies — one Platinum, eight Gold, seven Silver, and five Bronze achievements.

Mentioned below are all the trophies available in Forever Skies, along with a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies and achievements from Forever Skies

There are 21 achievements in total in Forever Skies (Image via Far From Home)

Platinum Trophy

For Science: Obtain every trophy.

Gold Trophies

It's not a bug, It's a creature!: Discover an intelligent, friendly creature.

Discover an intelligent, friendly creature. Green Thumb: Grow a plant in your airship's garden.

Grow a plant in your airship's garden. Recycle-ception: Recycle a Recycler.

Recycle a Recycler. Chain Reaction: Set off a Mine using another Mine.

Set off a Mine using another Mine. Evolving world: Acquire fourth mission report.

Acquire fourth mission report. Human beings are a disease: Complete the game and fail to save humanity.

Complete the game and fail to save humanity. Never send a human to do a machine's job: Complete the game and save humanity.

Complete the game and save humanity. The more the merrier: Simultaneously experience three diseases and one booster effect (hard difficulty only).

Silver Trophies

So much space. Need to see it all.: Expand a living space in your airship for the first time.

Expand a living space in your airship for the first time. Rise, Scientist!: Place a Turbine on your Airship and ascend to 250 masl.

Place a Turbine on your Airship and ascend to 250 masl. Performing self-surgery!: Treat a disease using medical bed.

Treat a disease using medical bed. Stop. It. Now.: Defeat a Scrapwing Hatchery to protect your airship.

Defeat a Scrapwing Hatchery to protect your airship. Search continues: Acquire second mission report.

Acquire second mission report. Where is the cure?: Acquire third mission report.

Acquire third mission report. Total Eclipse: Fill your moth vivarium with 3 different moths.

Bronze Trophies

Timbeeeer: Make a ruin collapse by extracting its metal scaffolding.

Make a ruin collapse by extracting its metal scaffolding. Yes, you can!: Pet the Friendly Insect for the first time.

Pet the Friendly Insect for the first time. Iron stomach: Eat uncooked food.

Eat uncooked food. And we're Off!: Fly in your airship for the first time.

Fly in your airship for the first time. Hard landing: Acquire first mission report.

