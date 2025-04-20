Forever Skies: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Forever Skies is a newly released first-person survival title by Far From Home that is now available to play on all next-generation consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you have already started the game and are wondering how many trophies there are, look no further. In total, there are 21 trophies — one Platinum, eight Gold, seven Silver, and five Bronze achievements.
Mentioned below are all the trophies available in Forever Skies, along with a short description on how to unlock them.
All trophies and achievements from Forever Skies
Platinum Trophy
- For Science: Obtain every trophy.
Gold Trophies
- It's not a bug, It's a creature!: Discover an intelligent, friendly creature.
- Green Thumb: Grow a plant in your airship's garden.
- Recycle-ception: Recycle a Recycler.
- Chain Reaction: Set off a Mine using another Mine.
- Evolving world: Acquire fourth mission report.
- Human beings are a disease: Complete the game and fail to save humanity.
- Never send a human to do a machine's job: Complete the game and save humanity.
- The more the merrier: Simultaneously experience three diseases and one booster effect (hard difficulty only).
Silver Trophies
- So much space. Need to see it all.: Expand a living space in your airship for the first time.
- Rise, Scientist!: Place a Turbine on your Airship and ascend to 250 masl.
- Performing self-surgery!: Treat a disease using medical bed.
- Stop. It. Now.: Defeat a Scrapwing Hatchery to protect your airship.
- Search continues: Acquire second mission report.
- Where is the cure?: Acquire third mission report.
- Total Eclipse: Fill your moth vivarium with 3 different moths.
Bronze Trophies
- Timbeeeer: Make a ruin collapse by extracting its metal scaffolding.
- Yes, you can!: Pet the Friendly Insect for the first time.
- Iron stomach: Eat uncooked food.
- And we're Off!: Fly in your airship for the first time.
- Hard landing: Acquire first mission report.
