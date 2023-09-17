5 forgotten characters who made their comebacks in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces an exhilarating campaign and an impressive lineup of formidable characters. Additionally, the game features a distinctive selection of Kameo characters who lend their support to the primary fighters during battles. While the groundbreaking combat mechanics deliver an authentic fighting game experience, it's the diverse range of characters that truly elevates the excitement.

The incorporation of certain forgotten characters from earlier PS2-era titles adds an extra layer of thrill to Mortal Kombat 1's character roster. These figures, once overlooked, now bring a renewed sense of excitement with their return. This article showcases five forgotten characters who made their returns in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1: Shujinko and other forgotten characters who made their comebacks

1) Havik

Among the unexpected character returns, Havik's comeback stands out as one of the most surprising. His last appearance was in the popular PS2 title Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, marking a 16-year absence from the franchise. However, Havik has now returned to Mortal Kombat 1, driven by a motive to sow chaos.

While he previously appeared in Armageddon and Mortal Kombat Deception with a skull-faced, Mortal Kombat 1 imbues him with a more humanoid appearance. This transformation is a result of the shifting timelines, courtesy of Liu Kang's actions. The game also vividly portrays the events that have left his face in a gruesome state.

In terms of combat style, Havik possesses a distinctive and chaotic approach. Fueled by his past grievances, he revels in the bloodshed of battle and derives pleasure from tormenting his opponents with a bizarre array of techniques.

2) Ashrah

Ashrah made her debut as a supporting character in Mortal Kombat Deception, followed by her inclusion as a playable character in Mortal Kombat Armageddon. However, she has been notably absent from subsequent titles. Therefore, her unexpected return to Mortal Kombat 1 was a delightful surprise.

In the latest venture, she resumed her role as a supporting character, providing aid to Liu Kang throughout the main campaign. In the current timeline, she is a demon hunter with a mission to annihilate Quan Chi for enslaving her shadow sisters. In combat, she wields a holy-bladed weapon called the Krris, imbued with potent divine properties.

3) Darrius

Darrius previously appeared in Mortal Kombat Deception and Mortal Kombat Armageddon. He hails from Orderrealm and shares a friendship with Havik. In essence, these two characters collaborated in Mortal Kombat 1 to oppose Liu Kang's allies and to lend their support to Quan-Chi and Shang Tsung.

Darrius possesses remarkable intelligence, making him adept at manipulating others. Furthermore, he excels in both strength and speed during combat. Among all the character comebacks, Darrius' return was particularly surprising, considering he had been completely forgotten after Armageddon.

4) Reiko

Another long-forgotten character who made a comeback in MK 1 is Reiko. His initial introduction to the series came in Mortal Kombat 4, where he became a playable character and later reappeared in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Afterward, he vanished from the franchise, though references to him persisted in other Mortal Kombat games.

In the current storyline, Reiko emerges as a devoted lieutenant under General Shao, dutifully carrying out Shao Kahn's every command and displaying his unwavering loyalty, even if it means taking lives to prove it. In MK 1, Reiko stands out as a formidable character armed with keen tactical nous. He excels in combat and can devise strategies to lure adversaries into fatal traps or exploit vulnerabilities to his advantage.

5) Shujinko

Shujinko took on the role of the main character in Mortal Kombat Deception and was also featured as a playable option in Armageddon. However, in MK 1, he assumed the role of a kameo character, offering support in battles without being a playable character himself.

Shujinko remains one of the most underappreciated figures in the Mortal Kombat series, boasting formidable and distinctive combat skills. His exceptional talent lies in his ability to copy not just one but multiple characters, establishing him as one of the standout cameo characters in the roster.