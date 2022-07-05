Former Twitch streamer opens up about switching from Overwatch to NFTs

Francine “Fran” decided to quit being a Twitch streamer and Overwatch player earlier in 2022, and began working on an NFT project. This has led to quite a bit of controversy, as many view NFTs as nothing but a con or a scam.

The former Twitch streamer posted about her NFT project on Reddit, which was posted to Twitter by a user named NyanSox.

In the post, Fran admitted that most NFT projects are a scam. However, she ruffled a lot of feathers by acknowledging that just because they are a scam does not mean they are not profitable.

NyanSox💙#BLM @NyanSox Ngl... reading this part of Frans reddit statement just comes off as so messed up.

-she acknowledges its a scam

-she acknowledges it hurts ppl

At one time, the content creator was one of the biggest names in Overwatch, being well-known as a support hero specialist. Then, about five months ago, Fran stopped being a Twitch streamer, and instead started devoting her time to NFT projects.

NFTs are “Non-fungible tokens,” which typically come in the form of artwork or animated gifs that can be bought and sold online. The data for these is stored on the cryptocurrency blockchain, so whoever has it owns the IP for that particular NFT.

After months of silence, Fran broke her silence about what she had been up to, openly talking about NFTs. In her Reddit post, she clarified that about 99% of NFT projects are just scams, but she has made a significant amount of money by shifting to NFTs.

“I got so f**king good at trading that I made more money in 3 months of NFTs than I did my entire 5 year Overwatch streaming career. However, profiting means there has to be a loser because this is a zero sum game.”

According to the former Twitch streamer, it’s not a big deal if someone gets scammed for buying an NFT for ridiculous amounts of money, though.

“Quite honestly, I was okay with this, because if you’re buying a picture of an ugly looking bear for $20,000 USD (Yes I made a trade like this) you deserve to lose your money. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a rug pull victim myself and I’ve lost money a few times, however, it’s nothing compared to my gains.”

After NyanSox posted the Reddit image to Twitter, it prompted a response from Fran herself, who tried to elaborate on what she said on Reddit. She spoke specifically about the prices of NFTs, which are a result of speculation by groups of people, as well as what she meant by scams.

According to Fran, most NFT projects do not last long, and their prices plummet.

FRAN @FRANA_OW @NyanSox You do realize the price of the NFTs are created by groups of people and their speculations, and that trading is done anonymously on marketplaces, right? If you’re trying to feel sorry for the person who bought my NFT, you’re literally empathizing with other NFTers. (1/2) @NyanSox You do realize the price of the NFTs are created by groups of people and their speculations, and that trading is done anonymously on marketplaces, right? If you’re trying to feel sorry for the person who bought my NFT, you’re literally empathizing with other NFTers. (1/2)

FRAN @FRANA_OW @NyanSox What I meant by 99% NFTs are a scam is that most of these projects don’t last long and end up falling in price over time. (2/2) @NyanSox What I meant by 99% NFTs are a scam is that most of these projects don’t last long and end up falling in price over time. (2/2)

The response on social media was mixed, with fans of NFTs coming out to speak up for the former Twitch streamer, while others took shots at Fran over Twitter.

Social media’s response to Fran’s statement is decidedly mixed

be respectful @xQtee @FRANA_OW @NyanSox Fran anyone taking shots at you has no idea how NFTs work or how the market works. Youre not responsible for what people choose to spend their money on. That's their choice, they should do their research. Maybe they want to spend 20k on an NFT because they like the picture! @FRANA_OW @NyanSox Fran anyone taking shots at you has no idea how NFTs work or how the market works. Youre not responsible for what people choose to spend their money on. That's their choice, they should do their research. Maybe they want to spend 20k on an NFT because they like the picture!

be respectful @xQtee @FRANA_OW @NyanSox And on the flip side. If you purchase an NFT you can do anything you want with it! You can shill it all you want and sell it for whatever you want if you so choose so! That's the whole point about owning something digitally, it's yours ! @FRANA_OW @NyanSox And on the flip side. If you purchase an NFT you can do anything you want with it! You can shill it all you want and sell it for whatever you want if you so choose so! That's the whole point about owning something digitally, it's yours !

elongatedquack @elongatedquack @CremeDeLaCreams @FRANA_OW @NyanSox It's just supply and demand, it's not that deep. Also NFT's have their own digital signature making them unique. There are plenty of trading vehicles that aren't physical i.e crypto, not a contention. @CremeDeLaCreams @FRANA_OW @NyanSox It's just supply and demand, it's not that deep. Also NFT's have their own digital signature making them unique. There are plenty of trading vehicles that aren't physical i.e crypto, not a contention.

Not everyone was negative about Fran’s move to NFTs. Some came out to defend her, saying people who complain do not understand the complexities behind NFTs.

Others think that if people want to invest in the NFT market, it is their decision, and if they lose money, that is on them.

Gado @gado_banda @FRANA_OW @NyanSox If they want to participate in the market you can hardly say that you are exploitating them. I understand being mad at nfts, but mad that other nfters are make other nfters lose money? @FRANA_OW @NyanSox If they want to participate in the market you can hardly say that you are exploitating them. I understand being mad at nfts, but mad that other nfters are make other nfters lose money?

Another Twitter user did not see the problem, unless Fran was making her own NFTs, and it is on the buyer to make smart decisions when purchasing digital content. This would lead to a reply that she did, in fact, make her own NFTs.

André @wieajax @NyanSox Unless she made her own NFT or bought one and promoted it on her platform I dont see that much wrong with this. These are tough lessons learned by buyers if they did not do their proper due diligence. For one to succeed another has to hold the bag. That's how it works @NyanSox Unless she made her own NFT or bought one and promoted it on her platform I dont see that much wrong with this. These are tough lessons learned by buyers if they did not do their proper due diligence. For one to succeed another has to hold the bag. That's how it works

Some on social media tried to compare it to what goes on in the Stock Market, but others would say what goes on with NFTs is far worse. Another reply would compare it more to CSGO skin gambling.

NorCal 4G @NorcalOw @NyanSox I have always hated NFTs, I think it’s a dirty practice, but let’s not pretend what Fran has done is any worse than what happens daily the stock market or is different from the mindset of how Capitalism works. Shes not telling her followers that NFTs are good, she’s been private @NyanSox I have always hated NFTs, I think it’s a dirty practice, but let’s not pretend what Fran has done is any worse than what happens daily the stock market or is different from the mindset of how Capitalism works. Shes not telling her followers that NFTs are good, she’s been private

Kit The Kitsune ✦ Vtuber @awildkitsune16 @YMYRO_04 @NyanSox It's not the exact same. Stock value is based on the value of the company and returns dividends. NFTs are not tied to anything irl and thus are purely fluctuated on their own hype. It's less comparable to stocks than it is to CS:GO skins @YMYRO_04 @NyanSox It's not the exact same. Stock value is based on the value of the company and returns dividends. NFTs are not tied to anything irl and thus are purely fluctuated on their own hype. It's less comparable to stocks than it is to CS:GO skins

Jed717 @TechVolt717 @awildkitsune16 @YMYRO_04 @NyanSox I mean, to be fair, stocks are NOT always based on actual value and can be just as much based on fake hype as NFTs sometimes. Lol. @awildkitsune16 @YMYRO_04 @NyanSox I mean, to be fair, stocks are NOT always based on actual value and can be just as much based on fake hype as NFTs sometimes. Lol.

Twitter responses would also compare Fran and her NFT dealings to how scam call centers work. A responder would say that they prey on people’s lack of knowledge and foresight, which is what they feel NFT sellers do.

Joe M @jFudgy_OW @NyanSox you know who else uses this logic? Scam call centers, Fran is on the same level as them @NyanSox you know who else uses this logic? Scam call centers, Fran is on the same level as them

Salad 🍡 @Saraadango @shockthew0rld05 @jFudgy_OW @NyanSox I mean scam call centers aren't so much as manipulating but exploiting the lack of knowledge, judgement, or foresight of a person. Which is the exact same thing NFTs are doing.. so yeah. @shockthew0rld05 @jFudgy_OW @NyanSox I mean scam call centers aren't so much as manipulating but exploiting the lack of knowledge, judgement, or foresight of a person. Which is the exact same thing NFTs are doing.. so yeah.

Some Twitter users that were downright baffled by the response of the Twitch streamer.

Renegade @Renegade0808 @NyanSox She really wrote this entire thing out and didn't once think "Maybe I am the bad guy", talks about how she had the rug pulled immediately after gloating about scamming someone out of 20k because they deserved to lose the money. @NyanSox She really wrote this entire thing out and didn't once think "Maybe I am the bad guy", talks about how she had the rug pulled immediately after gloating about scamming someone out of 20k because they deserved to lose the money.

DaE @DaeLite97 @Renegade0808 @NyanSox "It happened to me, so that vindicates me doing the same unto others" @Renegade0808 @NyanSox "It happened to me, so that vindicates me doing the same unto others"

No matter what people think of NFTs, it is clear that the former Twitch streamer made a significant amount of money by selling NFTs, and does not feel that there is anything wrong with it, regardless of backlash.

