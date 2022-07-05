Former Twitch streamer opens up about switching from Overwatch to NFTs

Francine “Fran” decided to quit being a Twitch streamer and Overwatch player earlier in 2022, and began working on an NFT project. This has led to quite a bit of controversy, as many view NFTs as nothing but a con or a scam.
The former Twitch streamer posted about her NFT project on Reddit, which was posted to Twitter by a user named NyanSox.
In the post, Fran admitted that most NFT projects are a scam. However, she ruffled a lot of feathers by acknowledging that just because they are a scam does not mean they are not profitable.
Former Twitch streamer admits almost all NFTs are a scam
At one time, the content creator was one of the biggest names in Overwatch, being well-known as a support hero specialist. Then, about five months ago, Fran stopped being a Twitch streamer, and instead started devoting her time to NFT projects.
NFTs are “Non-fungible tokens,” which typically come in the form of artwork or animated gifs that can be bought and sold online. The data for these is stored on the cryptocurrency blockchain, so whoever has it owns the IP for that particular NFT.
After months of silence, Fran broke her silence about what she had been up to, openly talking about NFTs. In her Reddit post, she clarified that about 99% of NFT projects are just scams, but she has made a significant amount of money by shifting to NFTs.
“I got so f**king good at trading that I made more money in 3 months of NFTs than I did my entire 5 year Overwatch streaming career. However, profiting means there has to be a loser because this is a zero sum game.”
According to the former Twitch streamer, it’s not a big deal if someone gets scammed for buying an NFT for ridiculous amounts of money, though.
“Quite honestly, I was okay with this, because if you’re buying a picture of an ugly looking bear for $20,000 USD (Yes I made a trade like this) you deserve to lose your money. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a rug pull victim myself and I’ve lost money a few times, however, it’s nothing compared to my gains.”
After NyanSox posted the Reddit image to Twitter, it prompted a response from Fran herself, who tried to elaborate on what she said on Reddit. She spoke specifically about the prices of NFTs, which are a result of speculation by groups of people, as well as what she meant by scams.
According to Fran, most NFT projects do not last long, and their prices plummet.
The response on social media was mixed, with fans of NFTs coming out to speak up for the former Twitch streamer, while others took shots at Fran over Twitter.
Social media’s response to Fran’s statement is decidedly mixed
Not everyone was negative about Fran’s move to NFTs. Some came out to defend her, saying people who complain do not understand the complexities behind NFTs.
Others think that if people want to invest in the NFT market, it is their decision, and if they lose money, that is on them.
Another Twitter user did not see the problem, unless Fran was making her own NFTs, and it is on the buyer to make smart decisions when purchasing digital content. This would lead to a reply that she did, in fact, make her own NFTs.
Some on social media tried to compare it to what goes on in the Stock Market, but others would say what goes on with NFTs is far worse. Another reply would compare it more to CSGO skin gambling.
Twitter responses would also compare Fran and her NFT dealings to how scam call centers work. A responder would say that they prey on people’s lack of knowledge and foresight, which is what they feel NFT sellers do.
Some Twitter users that were downright baffled by the response of the Twitch streamer.
No matter what people think of NFTs, it is clear that the former Twitch streamer made a significant amount of money by selling NFTs, and does not feel that there is anything wrong with it, regardless of backlash.