Twitch employee caught selling clips of streamers, shuts down website after being called out

Twitch streamers make a lot of money from the clips they release on the Amazon-owned platform. This could be in the form of donations from their thousands of followers or otherwise. However, a recent mode of earnings that has cropped up is NFTs, which is a kind of crypto currency.

Recently, a website was called out for illegally selling clips of popular Twitch streamers such as Alinity and Mizkif and making money from the same via NFTs. The website was shut down soon after being called out, but the controversy in between was huge.

However, what came as a bigger shock was the fact that the culprit claimed to be an employee at Twitch itself.

Twitch employee gets called out by Mizkif for selling his content illegally

The entire controversy came to light on one of Mizkif's livestreams, when one of his viewers informed him that a website was selling his videos via crypto illegally. Mizkif was shocked and immediately went to check out the authenticity of this statement, and he was furious when it turned out to be true.

“Are you being f**cking serious, my clips, my money, me? That’s my money I could be making. Oh, you son of a b***h, oh you son of a b***h, oh you son of a b***h!"

Naturally, Mizkif was not pleased that someone was illegally making money from the content that he worked hard to create and release. As Mizkif rightly pointed out, it was money that he could be making instead of whoever was stealing his work.

Therefore, Mizkif decided not to be silent about it and get to the root of the problem. He contacted Kevin Pan, one of the owners of the platform, and questioned him about his work via Twitter DM, followed by voice chat. Pan revealed himself to be a Twitch employee as well, which came as a bigger shock.

Pan narrated his side of the story, suggesting that he only sold the content of streamers who had "whitelisted" their work. However, Mizkif denied having done anything of the sort, while his lawyer pointed out the flaws in what Pan was saying. Viewers can watch the entire episode from 1:17:00 on Mizkif's VOD of the entire controversy.

Fortunately, Pan saw his error and agreed to shut down the website. He even posted a formal apology on the website's official Twitter page, before shutting that down as well.

It's fortunate that the incident came to Mizkif's attention and he was prompt with his actions. However, whether Pan's action was an actual act of theft or an innocent mistake is up to the viewers to judge.

