3 Fortnite stars who could be the next Icon Series skin

Fortnite is one of the most cosmetically juiced games, packing all sorts of skins. Most of them are associated with a particular brand or figure.

However, apart from releasing skins for fictional superhero characters, Epic Games is doing a great job by acknowledging the real superheroes: content creators. These personalities serve as a backbone to the game's massive popularity.

To acknowledge the same, Epic introduced the Icon Series in Fortnite to grant in-game life to creators who have immensely involved themselves in its world. The Icon Series packs skins that replicate YouTubers, streamers, and musicians.

Who do you think should be the next personality that deserves to have an official Icon Series skin in Fortnite? pic.twitter.com/0KecQEBqcx — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) March 6, 2021

Epic occasionally adds content creators to the Icon Series, though there is no fixed schedule for the same. The company recently bestowed this honor upon popular content creator Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott.

Enthusiasts have their own wishlist of seeing their favorite creators who they think deserve to get featured in the Icon Series. According to popular opinion, here's a list of three famous Fortnite content creators who could be the next skin in the Icon Series.

3 Fortnite stars who could be the face of next Icon Series skin

#1 - SypherPK

Sypher PK

Advertisement

Ali "Sypher PK" Hassan is a streamer and content creator on YouTube and Twitch. He is popular for his educational Fortnite gameplay.

SypherPK is well known for his high kill gameplay in Fortnite. He has also collaborated with many other prominent YouTubers and streamers. The 24-year-old has been a part of the scene for 10 years, and most probably, may be featured in the next Icon Series.

#2 - Ali-A

Ali-A

Alastair James "Ali-A" Aiken is an English gaming YouTuber and TV presenter on Ali-A's Superchargers, whose YouTube content is mainly based on Fortnite.

Even though Ali-A is heavily criticized for his content, he has been an integral part of the community for years and is one of the few creators who post content daily. There's a high chance he will get featured in the upcoming Icon Series.

#3 - Muselk

Advertisement

Muselk

Elliott "Muselk" Watkins is an Australian YouTuber and a former Twitch live streamer. He is best known for posting Fortnite videos on his YouTube channel. The best part about the star is that every one of his games is fascinating to watch and is viewed repeatedly by many.

Muselk has been a part of the scene for nine years and, in all likelihood, should feature in the next Icon Series.

Note: Readers must note that the above speculations must be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed or announced by Epic Games yet.