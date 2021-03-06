What to expect in Fortnite Season 6?: Pump Shotgun, Lucky Landing, Kevin the Cube, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is almost about to end. With barely nine days remaining in the current season, fans have already started coming up with theories for the next season.
The end-of-season event is still a mystery for now. While the Zero Point is destabilizing and is sending out waves of some sort, there's no indication of something significant happening just yet.
This uncertainty has led fans to believe that there may not be an end-of-season event this season. Instead, Season 5 might directly overlap into Season 6 in Fortnite.
Significant expectations for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6
Chapter 2 Season 5 in Fortnite has been one of the most entertaining seasons of all. Yes, the community believes that the game has gone overboard concerning collaborations. Then again, the game has seen some fantastic characters this season.
And if Fortnite is to continue riding this wave of success, there are a few expectations they may need to cater to.
#1 - Pump Shotgun
Firstly, fans have been asking for the Pump Shotgun for a long time now. It may just be the most favorite weapon in the game ever.
With its simple mechanics and insane damage output, the Pump Shotgun was a weapon almost everyone had in their Fortnite inventory.
With the recent weapon rotation system that Epic Games introduced with the 15.40 update in Fortnite, there's a chance that the Pump Shotgun may return to the battle royale and competitive modes soon enough.
There's a greater chance the weapon returns for good because the community demand for it is at an all-time high.
#2 - New POIs
Season 5 in Fortnite saw a few old POIs return in a new form, like Tilted Towers returning as Salty Towers.
As part of the February Crew Pack, players also saw the emergence of a Fox Clan-themed skin, Vi.
When Vi was teased, Epic released an initial image, which is now a complete loading skin in itself.
The image features a background that looks a lot like Lucky Landing. The POI hasn't been seen in Season 5, so there's a chance that it might come back in the next season.
#3 - Kevin the Cube
There's a major chance that Kevin the Cube could also return to Fortnite in Season 6. Back when Epic was showcasing its latest version of the Unreal Engine for programmers who would like to edit maps for Fortnite creative, fans saw a cube-like structure in the images.
Also, Epic has a habit of teasing stories and characters way before they arrive in the game, so that might just be a teaser of Kevin the Cube's return.
#4 - Other collaborations
Other than that, a DC collaboration is on the cards for Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 6. A few characters related to Batman and the Bat-family, heroes and villains alike, are due to arrive in Fortnite in April.
The Travis Scott skin in Fortnite may be there, but there's not much clarity on this just yet.