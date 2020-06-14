Fortnite: Changes Players want in Chapter 2, Season 3

From new LTMs to Patch notes, here is everything the community expects in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

The new season of Fortnite is scheduled to release on 17th of June 2020.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 arrives on the 17th of June, 2020.

The ongoing season of Fortnite has been the second longest-running, followed closely by Season 1 of Chapter 2 that went on for a whopping 128 days.

Players in Fortnite Season 2 were introduced to a new Fortnite map, along with other changes and additions to the game. Bots/AI made their way to accommodate lower-skill level lobbies. Rotation became scarce with only boats and swimming available initially.

As the Fortnite season moved on, regular content updates seemingly became a thing of the past. There were little to no additions for weeks, which brings us to our topic in hand.

What does the community expect in Fortnite Season 3?

#1: Regular Fortnite updates

Fortnite was known for diversity. Almost every week, a new update would bring along new items to keep the game fresh and fun to play.

With new additions pouring in every now and then, players were forced to evolve, and did so by playing the game more often. That was a win-win for both Epic and its community of gamers. Content creators, on the other hand, were overwhelmed at times with the sheer amount of possibilities that the Fortnite game had to offer from a content perspective.

As previously mentioned, the idea of 'regular updates' may sound like a thing of the past. During Chapter 2, Season 2, Fortnite barely saw any content updates. This made the overall gaming experience slightly monotonous at times.

#2: Patch Notes

Fortnite patch notes were of paramount importance in determining the changes and additions that made their way into the game after updates.

Players were left with no options but to drop in-game and explore in hopes of discovering new items and changes in Fortnite. The Patch notes also helped the extended Fortnite community to critique updates and suggest improvements. That has been put on hold ever since patch notes were discontinued.

#3: Server and Performance fixes in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3:

Players from around the globe have been facing severe ping issues in Fortnite, coupled with major FPS drops. Multiple players have reported dropping from 100+ frames in-game to as low as 30 at times.

Among popular Fortnite Youtube videos, guides that help boost FPS in Fortnite tops the charts, giving credence to the fact that it may be high time to find a credible fix for the issue.

On a side note, running CCleaner before booting up Fortnite can help avoid game stutter and improve your FPS significantly. Here is a detailed guide on how to boost your FPS in Fortnite.

#4: LTM rotations

'Floor is Lava' was one of the most popular LTMs in Fortnite. (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Although Epic Games said that the sudden dip in LTM rotations is due to their non-compatibility with the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 map, players have requested to bring back general LTM modes to allow for variations in the game.

50 v 50, The Floor is lava, Teams of 20, Solid Gold, etc, were some of the most popular LTMs in Fortnite. It is indeed highly likely that we get to see new improvised versions of old LTMs in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.